Charis Adkins is an English senior, Spanish minor and opinion editor for The Battalion. She plans to attend law school after graduating, anticipating a career in the Sports & Entertainment or Appellate / Appellate Writing fields. She is a former Greenpot (2022-23 season) in Student Bonfire and currently works as a legal assistant at Benn Law Group in College Station. She enjoys rock & metal music, the Three Stooges and learning Old English linguistics.