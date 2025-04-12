A&M basketball lands first portal player in the Bucky McMillan era

As a result of a commitment from senior guard Jacari Lane, Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan has landed the first member of what is expected to be a large cohort of transfers heading to College Station. Lane, who played his first three seasons at the University of North Alabama, averaged 17.3 points per game and 33.8 minutes last season.

The addition of Lane fills the need for experience that A&M now lacks after the departure of eight seniors, as the Huntsville, Alabama native has appeared in 100 games in college. Proven ability and scoring are two things that are difficult to find in college basketball, but McMillan has landed a player who checks both boxes.

With plenty of vacancies left to be filled, Lane is an encouraging addition to McMillan’s roster as he looks to get “Bucky Ball” off the tarmac. The Aggies will look to continue to add talent throughout the spring and into the summer.