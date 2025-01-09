Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Kolton Becker

Kolton Becker, Senior Sports Writer

Kolton Becker is an agricultural communications and journalism major with a minor in sport management from Port Lavaca, Texas. He started at The Battalion in 2024 as a sports writer. During his time as a reporter, he has covered football, baseball, softball, volleyball, swim and dive, track and field, cross country and equestrian. Kolton previously interned with the Victoria Generals for two seasons and also had the opportunity to work in operations at the Valero Alamo Bowl in 2023. In his spare time, he loves to fish, cook, watch and play sports, attend church and spend time with his family, friends and dog, Bella.

All content by Kolton Becker
South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) high fives her teammates during Texas A&amp;M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Reed Arena. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)

A&M falls 90-49 to reigning national champions South Carolina

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
January 9, 2025
Texas A&amp;M forward Lauren Ware (32) jumps for a ball against Texas Southern guard Aaliyah Henderson (3) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

Women’s basketball secures sixth win of season

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
December 17, 2024
LSU mascot Mike the Tiger hits a gig 'em during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Around the Country: Week 13

Kolton Becker, Olivia Sims, Eric Liu, and Roman Arteaga
November 18, 2024
Texas A&amp;M forward Jada Malone (13) dives for a loose ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

Malone’s big day leads A&M to 75-54 victory over Northwestern State

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
November 17, 2024
A Texas A&amp;M player waits for a drill to begin during the first day of fall football practice at the McFerrin Athletic Center in College Station Texas, on July 31, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

Around the Country: Week 12

Noah Ruiz, Kolton Becker, and Roman Arteaga
November 11, 2024
Texas A&amp;M guard Sole Williams (15) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against A&amp;M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M records first win of 2024 season with 55-51 victory over UTSA

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
November 7, 2024
A fan reacts after catching a football that was kicked over the net for a field goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against McNeese State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Around the Country: Week 11

Youngchan Kang, Kolton Becker, and Roman Arteaga
November 4, 2024
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive tackle Shemar Turner (5) during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 10 A&M suffers first conference loss in 44-20 loss to South Carolina on road

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
November 3, 2024
Texas A&amp;M head coach Jamie Morrison celebrates winning a set during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

A&M earns biggest win of Jamie Morrison era in rivalry battle with Texas

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
October 23, 2024
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Terry Bussey (2) runs downfield for a touchdown during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Aggies’ offense set for tough test against Tigers’ defense

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
October 22, 2024
A fan reacts after catching a football that was kicked over the net for a field goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against McNeese State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Around the Country: Week 8

Shalina Sabih, Kolton Becker, and Youngchan Kang
October 14, 2024
Sophomore Baylor Nelson surfaces in the Men 200 LC Meter IM during the 2023 Art Adamson Invitational at the Texas A&amp;M Natatorium on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

A&M swim and dive completes SMU Classic with two top-five finishes

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
October 12, 2024
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) turns upfield during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

Aggies take down Missouri, 41-10, in game full of surprises

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
October 5, 2024
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) signals for an incompletion over Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M defense prepares for Cook, top-20 Missouri offense

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
October 1, 2024
Texas A&amp;M celebrates a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Temple at Reed Arena on Friday, September 13, 2024.

A&M fights through adversity, defeats Northern Iowa in four sets for 8-0 start to season

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
September 19, 2024
Members of the Corps of Cadets cheer during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Notre Dame at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)

Primetime matchup features Texas A&M football against Bowling Green

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
September 19, 2024
Opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates with defense specialist Ava Underwood (12) during Texas A&M's game against Texas State at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jaime Rowe/The Battalion)

A&M pounds Texas State 3-0 on Fish Camp Night

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
September 7, 2024
Sophomore Jonathan Chung fighting for the lead of the men's 10k during the NCAA Division I South Central Regional at the Watts Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

A&M cross country begins season with top-3 finishes in Cowboy Preview

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
August 30, 2024
Sophomore QB Conner Weigman (15) throws a forward pass during Texas A&amp;M's football game against ULM at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Players to watch as No. 20 A&M opens the season versus No. 7 Notre Dame

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
August 28, 2024
Texas A&amp;M pitcher Evan Aschenbeck (53) throws a pitch during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

Aggies defeat Gators 6-0 to advance to first College World Series finals

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
June 20, 2024
Texas A&amp;M infielder Rylen Wiggins (2) makes a catch during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

A&M wins second regional game 1-0 against Texas State

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
May 18, 2024
Texas A&amp;M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) drops his bat during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tarleton State on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M looks to be thrill of the fight against defending national champions LSU

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
May 1, 2024
Senior INF Trinity Cannon (6) celebrates after hitting a home run during Texas A&amp;M's game against UNT on March 6, 2024 at Davis Diamond. (Jaime Rowe/The Battalion)

A&M softball looks for rebellious senior weekend against Rebels

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
April 17, 2024
Texas A&amp;M players singing the war hymn during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UTSA on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Olsen Field. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

A&M heads into rematch with Vanderbilt after 2023 SEC Championship

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
April 10, 2024
Senior decathlete Timara Chapman jumps during the Texas A&amp;M 44 Farms Invitational Meet on Friday, April 5, 2024, at E. B. Cushing Stadium. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

A&M track and field continues stride at 44 Farms Team Invitational

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
April 8, 2024
Junior jumping seat rider Brooke Brombach rides queen at the Texas A&amp;M vs Baylor Equestrian meet on Sept.29, 2023 at the Hildbrand Equine Complex. (Julianne Shivers/ The Battalion)

A&M equestrian looks for first SEC Championship title, defeats South Carolina 14-6

Kolton Becker, Sports Writer
March 30, 2024
Load More Stories
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal