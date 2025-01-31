The Battalion

Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
Home Turf Podcast – Episode 83: Back from hiatus, discussing the palpable Buzz around A&M men’s hoops

Braxton Dore, Sports Editor January 31, 2025

  Back from a winter hiatus, host Braxton Dore' and co-host Justin Chen explain how Texas A&M men's basketball has performed so far, and predict what's in store for Coach Buzz Williams'...

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 82: The Lone Star Showdown is back, Texas A&M and Texas resume the storied rivalry

Braxton Dore, Sports Editor November 29, 2024

  This week on the Home Turf podcast, host Braxton Dore' discusses the biggest rivalry game in the state as Texas A&M football faces a make-or-break moment against Texas with sports writer...

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 81: Here comes the other ‘Aggies,’ men’s basketball on the rise

Braxton Dore, Sports Editor November 15, 2024

This week on the Home Turf podcast, host Braxton Dore' breaks down the recent success in Texas A&M men's basketball against Lamar and chops-up SEC talk with guest, Ian Curtis.      

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 80: Back in Black – Aggies face off against LSU under Kyle Field lights

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen October 23, 2024

This week on the Home Turf podcast, co-hosts Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen dig into Texas A&M football's next challenge against the LSU Tigers and break down the rest of the SEC standings in what has...

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 79: Bye week blues is over! Aggie Football heads to Starkville to battle upset predictions

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen October 18, 2024

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 78: Mizzou comes to town; Aggie Football faces second top-10 matchup at Kyle Field

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen October 4, 2024

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 77: The Last Southwest Classic w/Luke White

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen September 27, 2024

   

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 76: Aggies in the Swamp, Volleyball rolls onward and Soccer heads to the Northeast

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen September 13, 2024

Home Turf Podcast – Episode 75: The annual Football blues hits and Volleyball triumphs (Fall Sports)

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen September 6, 2024

       

Episode 74: Fighting the Irish on a Saturday Night

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen August 30, 2024

Episode 73: The bracketology special

Hunter Mitchell, Braxton Dore', Justin Chen, and Ian Curtis March 19, 2024

March Madness is here, and in this special episode, co-hosts Hunter Mitchell, Braxton Dore and Justin Chen, along with guest host Ian Curtis, break down the entire men's NCAA Tournament, looking at who's...

Episode 72: Too late for the tourney? (Men’s/Women’s Basketball)

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen March 5, 2024

March is right around the corner, but both Texas A&M basketball squads may be at home during the Big Dance. In this episode, hosts Justin Chen and Braxton Dore look at the last stretch of games for...

