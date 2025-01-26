Students go bananas for Banana Bar Crawl

This Saturday, hundreds of students dressed up in banana costumes and gathered across several bars at Northgate for the Banana Bar Crawl.

Loud music, drinks and a scavenger hunt embodied the day as students were surrounded by other bananas enjoying the rare event. The Banana Bar Crawl takes place all around the USA and in parts of Canada, and the participating College Station bars included Chimy’s, The Spot, One15, Goodbull, Baumhaus and Shiner Park.

“I saw it on Instagram, and I always thought it was funny that people always dress up in banana costumes at sporting events such as basketball games at A&M,” chemical engineering senior Emilia Mrugala said. “And so I was like, ‘You know what, dressing up in a banana costume around Northgate sounds like it would be fun.’”

Even though this event has been around for several years, most Texas A&M students were first-timers on Saturday.

“I never thought I would do this, to be honest,” public health junior Thomas Lucey said. “Dress up as a banana, go walk around bars. Sounds interesting.”

Most of the students who attended were seniors hoping to make great memories during their last semester.

“We’re going to take a bunch of fun pictures, we’re going to make a little fun TikTok,” political science senior Kimmy Kuhn said. “Just goof around, have a good day.”

In addition to the typical bar entertainment, the event featured a scavenger hunt that took place throughout the day.

“There’s a lot of stuff involved,” finance senior Boyd Melton said. “There’s just random challenges like post a TikTok, do a dance, and basically just submit videos to their Instagram account. Through that, there’s prizes if you do all of it.”

Some students, like agricultural economics senior Jaxson Baumunk, attended the crawl with friends — groups that, in Baumunk’s case, included 15 students.

Whether it’s groups of 15 or one single banana, the characters split later on to either continue their crawl or attend Student Bonfire that evening — with some not even ditching their bright suits for the annual tradition.