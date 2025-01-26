Categories:

Students go bananas for Banana Bar Crawl

The national event arrived in Aggieland on Saturday
Valeria Kolster, Life & Arts Writer
January 26, 2025
Banana Bar Crawl
Bar Crawlers have a drink at The Spot during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)
Photo by Armani Jones

This Saturday, hundreds of students dressed up in banana costumes and gathered across several bars at Northgate for the Banana Bar Crawl. 

Loud music, drinks and a scavenger hunt embodied the day as students were surrounded by other bananas enjoying the rare event. The Banana Bar Crawl takes place all around the USA and in parts of Canada, and the participating College Station bars included Chimy’s, The Spot, One15, Goodbull, Baumhaus and Shiner Park.

“I saw it on Instagram, and I always thought it was funny that people always dress up in banana costumes at sporting events such as basketball games at A&M,” chemical engineering senior Emilia Mrugala said. “And so I was like, ‘You know what, dressing up in a banana costume around Northgate sounds like it would be fun.’”

Even though this event has been around for several years, most Texas A&M students were first-timers on Saturday.

“I never thought I would do this, to be honest,” public health junior Thomas Lucey said. “Dress up as a banana, go walk around bars. Sounds interesting.”

Most of the students who attended were seniors hoping to make great memories during their last semester.

“We’re going to take a bunch of fun pictures, we’re going to make a little fun TikTok,” political science senior Kimmy Kuhn said. “Just goof around, have a good day.”

In addition to the typical bar entertainment, the event featured a scavenger hunt that took place throughout the day.

“There’s a lot of stuff involved,” finance senior Boyd Melton said. “There’s just random challenges like post a TikTok, do a dance, and basically just submit videos to their Instagram account. Through that, there’s prizes if you do all of it.”

Some students, like agricultural economics senior Jaxson Baumunk, attended the crawl with friends — groups that, in Baumunk’s case, included 15 students.

Whether it’s groups of 15 or one single banana, the characters split later on to either continue their crawl or attend Student Bonfire that evening — with some not even ditching their bright suits for the annual tradition. 

  • Bar Crawlers take a picture at The Spot during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • Bar Crawlers have a drink at Chimy’s during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • Bar Crawlers share drinks at The Spot during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • Bar Crawlers stand in line at The Spot during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • Bar Crawlers line up outside of Chimy’s during The Banana Bar Crawl on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$410
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
Aggies watch on as the stack burns bright at the student bonfire on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
'The present belongs to the students': Undeterred, Student Bonfire presses forward
The crowd lifts their hats during a concert at Chilliest on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Chilifest 2025 lineup announced
Chriss Campussnownight 5
‘It turned out so beautiful’: Winter wonderland comes to Aggieland
Political science professors Kirby Goidel and Charles Todd Kent host the "Inside Political Science" audio and visual podcast. (Photo courtesy of KAMU)
Inside KAMU’s ‘Inside Political Science’
A visitor feeds a goat at the Aggieland Safari on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Lillian Lopez/The Battalion)
The wild side of Aggieland
English junior and musician Jessica Pardede sits for a photo in The Battalion’s studio on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
This is Jessica Pardede
Donate to The Battalion
$410
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal