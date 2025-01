DJ Burton is a journalism senior from Kingwood, Texas. He is minoring in sport management and communication. DJ has covered football, softball, volleyball and hockey since joining The Battalion’s sports desk in April 2024. Prior to The Battalion, DJ played two seasons of college football at Hiram College, where he was an offensive lineman. In his free time, DJ enjoys listening to Steely Dan, reading, smoking meats and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.