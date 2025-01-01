Julius Sjolie is a senior Industrial Distribution Major from Seattle Washington. He is also the loudest and proudest member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Class of 2026. As the former Squadron Three Public Relations Corporal and Aggieland Yearbook Social Media and Business Editor, Julius is super excited to be the Associate Social Media Editor for The Battalion. Julius is a proud member of the Professional Association for Industrial Distribution and also works as the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Wing Public Relations, Recruiting, and Finance Officer and a Memorial Student Center Programs Photographer. In his free time, Julius enjoys his spending time with his girlfriend, posting on LinkedIn, smoking freshmen, and long walks on the beach.