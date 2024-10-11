Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Pranay

Pranay Dhoopar, Graphics Editor

What’s good? My name is Pranay Dhoopar, and I am a sophomore studying mechatronics engineering. I don’t really know how I ended up here, but it’s super fun. I just like making pictures, and sometimes, they look cool. I joined The Battalion in January of 2023, and since then have worked on several sports newspapers and magazines. It’s pretty fun. I also make music videos and DJ.

Check out my Instagram for all my work in arts:

https://www.instagram.com/dahoopermedia/

All content by Pranay Dhoopar
Who is Salami The Aggie, the biomedical engineering junior and campus influencer? (Graphic by Pranay Dhoopar)

Salami: part-time A&M student, full-time creator

Pranay Dhoopar, Graphics Editor
October 11, 2024
The winning cover of Maroon Life Spring Sports.

[Photo] Battalion Clips & Clicks Awards – 2024

August 7, 2024
Ken Carson stands center stage at the House of Blues.

[Photo] GALLERY: Ken Carson Performance at House of Blues

July 20, 2024
Ken Carson stands center stage at the House of Blues.

GALLERY: Ken Carson Performance at House of Blues

Pranay Dhoopar, Multimedia Editor
July 20, 2024
Graphic of Jared Shult on TikTok

[Photo] Jamming with Jared

Theresa Lozano, Life & Arts Writer
March 27, 2024
Illustration of Koko Wooley

Koko the Kid

Kylie Stoner and Pranay Dhoopar
March 26, 2024
JACE

[Photo] Let’s Ride

Luke White, Sports Editor
March 25, 2024
Sopomore MB Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and sophomore OPP Logan Lednicky (9) block the ball during Texas A&amp;M's game against Florida on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Reed Arena. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)

GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Florida

Ishika Samant and Pranay Dhoopar
October 20, 2023
