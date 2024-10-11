What’s good? My name is Pranay Dhoopar, and I am a sophomore studying mechatronics engineering. I don’t really know how I ended up here, but it’s super fun. I just like making pictures, and sometimes, they look cool. I joined The Battalion in January of 2023, and since then have worked on several sports newspapers and magazines. It’s pretty fun. I also make music videos and DJ.

Check out my Instagram for all my work in arts:

https://www.instagram.com/dahoopermedia/