Silver Taps: Logan Cade Szulewski

August 19, 2005 – September 1, 2025

Logan Cade Szulewski

An Aggie who was ‘steady, thoughtful, full of love’

Logan Szulewski — an Aggie of many passions — found joy in taking care of animals and learning about microbiology and computer advancements. Logan graduated from The Woodlands High School in May 2024 as a decorated member of the cadet leadership team in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program as a community service officer.

After graduation, Logan had his eyes set on one school: Texas A&M. Though his parents urged him to apply to schools across Texas, his dad — Joseph Szulewski — said there was only one that Logan wanted to attend, and he was going to do whatever it took to get there.

“He was so adamant about wanting to go to be an Aggie,” Joseph said. “That was his world right there. He peaked at that point. He was happy to be there, and he would send me pictures from the first week of school where he was showing the biology lab and all the free stuff they had there … figuring out the campus. And I think that was everything for him, because he made it.”

After spending a year at Lone Star College, a community college system in Houston, Logan transferred to A&M as a microbiology sophomore with aspirations of becoming a veterinarian. This passion stemmed from an early age when his mother, Kayla Flores, recounted him saving worms on the sidewalk and calming goats in the petting zoo, deeming him the “goat whisperer.”

“He just loved animals,” Kayla said. “We were at the petting zoo — he wasn’t very old at all — and all of the goats are running around crazy because all of the kids are running around crazy, trying to play with the goats, and I look over and Logan is with one specific goat, and he’s petting him, and the goat was calm and standing on this hay, and it was the only goat in the place that was calm. And so we joked that Logan was the goat whisperer because he was the only little kid that wasn’t driving all the goats crazy.”

For several summers, Logan worked at veterinary clinics in Connecticut, including Brass City Rescue Alliance and Dr. Robb’s Protect The Pets; he answered phones, filed paperwork, cleaned kennels and occasionally assisted with small surgeries when he was just 16 and 17 years old. Kayla and Joseph noted that Logan had a natural instinct for helping animals.

“He was just sitting there basically feeding, letting dogs out, and he really liked that,” Joseph said. “He always talked about how some of the other workers were just lazy or late, but he was the quintessential worker when it came to that stuff. When he was there, he was dedicated, and he wanted to be there on time every day.”

Described as a hard worker dedicated to serving others, Kayla said Logan got a job at Lowe’s, lifting pallets for customers and doing anything and everything he could in the landscaping department. One day, Kayla noticed her house was looking a little more green than usual and, of course, Logan was the culprit.

“He became very passionate about plants,” Kayla said. “He got a job at Lowe’s at the end of last year in the landscaping department and then all of a sudden, I have a lot of plants in my backyard. So he started buying all these plants and potting them, and he also had a green thumb. … We had a Christmas tree that we bought from a farm when he was younger and the farm, I guess it was just bad. It was up in California, so our tree was practically dead within days of having it, and he took a stump from the tree and somehow grew another little tree through the stump.”

Developing a green thumb wasn’t the only positive thing that came out of Logan’s time at Lowe’s. After speaking with his boss, Kayla said Logan’s work ethic surpassed that of many employees, due in large part to his devotion to helping others and constant persistence as a light in the lives of others.

“[Logan’s boss] said he always came in with a smile,” Kayla said. “He goes, ‘In fact, if I had 20 of Logan at my store, it would be the best store. He is so hardworking.’ He had caught him out in the rain, loading pallets one day, and he said, ‘Logan, you can’t be out in the storm.’ And Logan said, ‘Well, I’m helping a customer.’ Then his manager goes, ‘Okay, well, can you at least put on a rain jacket?’ So that was just how Logan was. He was … always there for people.”

Family-oriented, Kayla said holidays and birthdays were important to Logan as he constantly made efforts to reach out to family members, no matter how busy life got.

“I would say Logan is one of the most intellectual people I’ve ever met, very intellectual, hardworking, kind, absolutely lovable, positive and an amazing family member — to me, to his dad, to his brother, even to my fiancé, to my parents, he’s probably one of the only grandkids that calls all the grandparents, even his great aunt on her birthday and holidays and things like that,” Kayla said. “ … He’s a great family member all around.”

Possessing altruistism, compassion and kindheartedness, Kayla said Logan carried empathy for both animals and people. Kayla’s fiance, Rob Leal, said Logan looked out for others daily, ensuring they left every conversation feeling better than they had before.

“He had one of the kindest hearts you could ever know,” Rob said. “He treated everyone with warmth and respect, never passing up a chance to lend a hand or share a laugh. He worked hard at everything he did, not because he had to, but because he cared so deeply about doing things right.”

For Logan’s family, friends and anyone who encountered him, Rob said he found a way to make them feel important and loved. Kayla, Joseph and Rob said his legacy will continue through the lives of those that he positively impacted.

“As a son, brother and friend, he was someone you could always count on — steady, thoughtful and full of love,” Rob said. “He was the kind of person who made everyone around him better, just by being there. And no matter where he was, he always seemed to be the smartest person in the room, not just in knowledge, but in wisdom and heart. His life left an imprint on everyone lucky enough to know him.”