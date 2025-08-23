Silver Taps: Quinn YongQing Stegall

December 25, 2003 – June 29, 2025

Quinn YongQing Stegall

An Aggie who was always willing to lend a hand

Determined, bright and magnetic is how Quinn was seen by those around her.

A young woman fascinated with taking things apart, seeing how they worked and problem solving, Andrew Stegall said his daughter, Quinn Stegall, had the brain of an engineer.

Quinn earned her associate’s degree in engineering at Blinn College through Texas A&M’s Engineering Academy, but always had her sights set on becoming a “real Aggie.”

After initially being interested in the College of Engineering, Quinn ended up changing majors after realizing she could explore similar avenues in the College of Architecture and was accepted as a transfer.

“Once she was in, she was just ‘Gig’ em’ and ‘Howdy,’ and I mean, she just was all about it and was so excited,” Andrew said. “She came back from that transfer weekend when she was with my wife, and she had bought a ton of swag and bought me a bunch of stuff. … And so I had to put on the shirt that she bought for me and to see her smile so big and be so proud of herself and proud, you know, made me so proud, you know, just she was so happy that I was happy.”

While at Blinn, she continued to explore another passion of hers, soccer. Playing since four years old and on the varsity team all four years in high school, Quinn played for the Buccaneers as she buzzed with excitement to eventually join an intramural league at A&M.

The athlete from Round Rock — the first Aggie in her family — was excited to learn traditions, make connections and continue her journey towards earning her Aggie Ring. Quinn’s mother, Laura Stegall, said she wants people to know that she was physically and mentally strong, and she worked hard for everything.

“[She was] just somebody you wanted to be around, somebody that could just make you feel good,” Andrew said. “Smiled, looked you in the eye, talked to you, just made you feel present. Just that type of person. And just always concerned about other people, always worried about other people more than she did even herself. … Getting out of that car and tending to that driver, that was just who my daughter was. She, you know, would’ve done it, over and over again.”

Quinn was struck by a drunk driver while helping at the scene of an accident, doing what she always did: lending a hand and helping someone. Sharp, curious and kind, she took care of those around her, from her brother to her dog Scooby, who she’s had for 17 years. She was big into origami, was the type of girl to work on her big white truck herself, was a “two-steppin’ nut,” her father said, and loved to mentor younger kids in soccer.

Quinn’s parents said she could make anything fun. A foodie and a people person, she was adventurous, and loved nature and her friends. She also loved to volunteer at her father’s work, where he worked with foster children. He thinks it could be related to her own adoption and upbringing, when her parents adopted her from China in 2005.

“When we were in China and there was other girls that were being adopted and we were part of a big group, there was one that was very sick,” Andrew said. “ … She wasn’t doing well, and Quinn would feed her and you know, just try to kind of take care of her. … She was a caretaker and a sharer, and that’s how she was. People keep on saying, ‘You raised this incredible daughter.’ Which, you know, she was incredible, but she came to us. She was pretty amazing already.”

Captivating, humorous and protective of the underdog, her father said, she was an engaging person who was about doing the right thing, the right way.

“She lit up a room for sure,” Andrew said. “She had the best smile, the best laugh. … That type of person, like my wife said, that just kind of comes in the room and has a smile and a positive energy. And she would just talk to anyone and try to make them feel comfortable and just, you know, always had a smile on her face.”