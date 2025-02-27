Silver Taps: Victor Guerrero

March 5, 2003 – January 11, 2025

Victor Guerrero

A truly selfless servant of others

Victor Guerrero came to Texas A&M in order to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer. He grew up in Galveston, and his family said he loved to share all that he learned from university. He was in his fourth semester at A&M and he had a passion for welding, which is what first piqued his interest in his major, material science and engineering.

“He loves [engineering],” Maria Guerrero, Victor’s mother, said with the help of a translator. “Because he has to do something with welding, and he used to love welding and all that stuff.”

Along with his passion for learning, Victor had a great love for his family. He is remembered as being incredibly kind, thoughtful and compassionate. According to his mom, he was always thinking of others, even down to his last moments.

“Even on his last breath he let them know that he wanted to donate his organs, and probably that’s what [his family] cherish most about him,” Maria said.

Victor had many interests, both professional and personal. According to his obituary, Victor loved eating his favorite foods, video games, running, climbing and cats. He was known to be a great friend, brother and son.

“There are no words to describe the great human being that Victor in his short life proved to be,” the Memorial Oaks Chapel obituary reads. This sentiment remains true, as his mom recounts all the valuable things Victor continues to teach their family even after his passing.

“Even after he passed away, he’s still teaching [the family] how to love and be kind to others … by donating his organs and the love that he showed to his siblings and to them,” Maria said.