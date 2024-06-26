Satire: Meet Mr. Schlossnagle

Dear Texas University,
I’m sorry that man is your coach, let me be honest
It takes a man to be a man, unfortunately, he’s a con artist
I look at him and wish he never would’ve donned the Maroon and White
Lying through his teeth and leaving in the dead of night
To Austin he goes now and y’all can really have him
Just keep in mind, he’ll leave whether it’s going good or looking grim
Leaving teams is his staple
This is the real him, meet Mr. Schlossnagle
Dear Aggie baseball players,
Going to battle with each other this postseason
Coming so close to success, I hope y’all will listen to reason
His foot was out the door way before the final three games
Playing unknowingly against your own coach, he has no shame
For those staying, I applaud y’all for toughing it out
For those leaving, I pray the best for y’all on the next route
Honor the Aggie core values and preserve this
Respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service
Yes he’s a coach of the year, won numerous games and been to the College World Series
And a deadbeat Aggie who should be erased from our memories
Dear Coach Schlossnagle,
Why did you have to stoop so low to discredit Mr. Zane?
In front of millions of eyeballs, what did you have to gain?
Why did you have to bring Mr. Elko into this?
Supporting you and the team every step of the way, that shot was amiss
The trip back to College Station was supposed to be a celebration of the team
Yet you made it all about you and took it away from the players it seems
An Aggie does not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those who do
Broke every single one, you and your crew
There’s nothing else that us Aggies can say more
Just don’t hit your head on your way out the door
– Chendrick Lamar