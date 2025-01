Caleb Elizondo is a Computer Science senior and Web Editor at The Battalion. He formerly served as Opinion Editor from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023, and Managing Editor during the 2023-24 academic year until he was abruptly and unceremoniously deposed by the current Editor-in-Chief, Nico Gutteridge. Elizondo works on Search Engine Optimization and other Web-based projects. In his free time he schemes and recruits allies to mount a coup d’etat against the current Battalion leadership.