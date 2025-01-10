Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Sophie Villarreal

Sophie Villarreal, Social Media Editor

Sophie Villarreal is a senior Telecommunication Media Studies major with minors in Journalism and Philosophy. She joined The Battalion in October 2023 as a Social Media Editor and was promoted to Head Social Media Editor in March 2024. In her role, she creates and oversees engaging multimedia content to grow the publication’s digital presence. With a passion for storytelling and audience engagement, she ensures The Battalion thrives across all social platforms.

All content by Sophie Villarreal
batt bingo card

[Photo] Opinion: Totally plausible 2025 predictions

Charis Adkins, Opinion Editor
January 10, 2025
screenshot_2024-10-23_at_10.32.00___pm_720

[Photo] The alchemy of matchmaking

Leticia Schenkel, Life & Arts Writer
October 24, 2024
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel poses for a photo at the Legends Only tailgate in Aggie Park on Saturday, Aug 31, 2024 (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion).

A tale of tailgates

Theresa Lozano, Shalina Sabih, and Sophie Villarreal
September 4, 2024
The Lo-Down on FLOs and SLOs quiz

[Photo] The Lo-Down on Flos and Slos

Madeline Townsend, Maroon Life writer
August 6, 2024
(Graphic by Sophie Villarreal/The Battalion)

[Photo] New year, new semester

January 13, 2024
(Graphic by Sophie Villarreal/The Battalion)

[Photo] Opinion: Very realistic 2024 predictions

January 13, 2024
