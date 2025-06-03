Skip to Main Content
The Battalion
Facebook
Instagram
X
YouTube
News
Campus
Metro
Crime & Courts
State & National Politics
Science & Technology
Life & Arts
Features
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Tennis
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Sports Commentary
Sports Features
Sports Contributions
Opinion
Columns
Arts Criticism
Satire
Guest Commentary
Editorials
Maroon Life Magazine
Magazine Digital Stories
Traditions
Silver Taps
Bonfire
Ring Day
Muster
Swan Songs
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Artwork
Video
Print Issues
About
Advertising with The Battalion or Maroon Life
Support Student Media at Texas A&M
Careers
Staff
Awards and Recognition
The Aggieland Yearbook
TAMU Rent
Sponsored
More
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Battalion
News
Campus
Metro
Crime & Courts
State & National Politics
Science & Technology
Life & Arts
Features
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Tennis
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Sports Commentary
Sports Features
Sports Contributions
Opinion
Columns
Arts Criticism
Satire
Guest Commentary
Editorials
Maroon Life Magazine
Magazine Digital Stories
Traditions
Silver Taps
Bonfire
Ring Day
Muster
Swan Songs
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Artwork
Video
Print Issues
About
Advertising with The Battalion or Maroon Life
Support Student Media at Texas A&M
Careers
Staff
Awards and Recognition
The Aggieland Yearbook
TAMU Rent
Sponsored
More
The Battalion
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Battalion
News
Campus
Metro
Crime & Courts
State & National Politics
Science & Technology
Life & Arts
Features
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Tennis
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Sports Commentary
Sports Features
Sports Contributions
Opinion
Columns
Arts Criticism
Satire
Guest Commentary
Editorials
Maroon Life Magazine
Magazine Digital Stories
Traditions
Silver Taps
Bonfire
Ring Day
Muster
Swan Songs
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Artwork
Video
Print Issues
About
Advertising with The Battalion or Maroon Life
Support Student Media at Texas A&M
Careers
Staff
Awards and Recognition
The Aggieland Yearbook
TAMU Rent
Sponsored
More
The Battalion
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Zoe Rich, Design and Graphics Editor
Zoe Rich is a visualization junior from College Station, Texas, focusing on graphic design. She joined The Battalion as a graphic artist in August 2024 and is now serving as the Design and Graphics Editor.
All content by Zoe Rich
More people should read
Zoe Rich
, Illustrator
June 3, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: More people should read
Maddie McMurrough
, Opinion Columnist
April 3, 2025
The Power of Music
Zoe Rich
, Illustrator
March 19, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: What are your desert island albums?
Charis Adkins
,
Isabella Garcia
,
Maddie McMurrough
,
Joshua Abraham
,
Wyatt Pickering
, and
Kaleb Blizzard
March 19, 2025
Anxiety is a Superpower
Zoe Rich
, Illustrator
March 6, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: Anxiety is a superpower
Maddie McMurrough
, Opinion Columnist
March 6, 2025
Men deserve flowers too
Zoe Rich
, Illustrator
February 13, 2025
The Banning of TikTok
Zoe Rich
, Illustrator
January 23, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: Banning TikTok sets a terrible precedent
Kaleb Blizzard
, Opinion Writer
January 23, 2025
Guest Star on Mark Welsh’s New Podcast
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
January 11, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: Dream guests for Welsh’s new podcast
Joshua Abraham
, Opinion Writer
January 11, 2025
Arts criticism has gone too far
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
December 2, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: The most wonderful time of the year?
Joshua Abraham
, Opinion Writer
November 27, 2024
We are Big Brother
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
November 12, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Let’s talk about recording people in public
Kaleb Blizzard
, Opinion Writer
November 12, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Third-party voting can save America
Kaleb Blizzard
, Opinion Writer
November 6, 2024
The duality of your 20s
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
October 28, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Your 20s are the most confusing time of your life
Maddie McMurrough
, Opinion Columnist
October 28, 2024
Black swan swimming upstream
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
October 17, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Humanity’s futile obsession with predicting the future
Daniel Fu
, Opinion Writer
October 17, 2024
The death of cinema?
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
October 17, 2024
[Photo] Analysis: Why do college students hate the movie theater?
Killian Netherton
, Opinion Writer
October 17, 2024
‘Bus lines and silver linings’
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
October 13, 2024
‘The world would be better if everyone had to work in the service industry’
Zoe Rich
, Graphic Designer
October 11, 2024
Load More Stories
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Full Name (as appears on credit card)
Email
I would like to remain anonymous. (Name will only be used to verify billing.)
Donation Amount
$20
$50
$100
$500
Other
Custom Donation Amount
Card Details
I agree to the
terms of service
.
Submit Donation
Submitting donation...
Thank you for your donation! We greatly appreciate your generosity and thinking of our program. It's because of donors like you that make our student media program strong at Texas A&M.
There was an issue submitting your request.
Close
Close Modal Window
Close