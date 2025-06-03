The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Zoe rich

Zoe Rich, Design and Graphics Editor

Zoe Rich is a visualization junior from College Station, Texas, focusing on graphic design. She joined The Battalion as a graphic artist in August 2024 and is now serving as the Design and Graphics Editor.
[Photo] Opinion: More people should read

Maddie McMurrough, Opinion Columnist
April 3, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: What are your desert island albums?

Charis Adkins, Isabella Garcia, Maddie McMurrough, Joshua Abraham, Wyatt Pickering, and Kaleb Blizzard
March 19, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: Anxiety is a superpower

Maddie McMurrough, Opinion Columnist
March 6, 2025
Is TikTok worth more than brain rot? Opinion writer Kaleb Blizzard argues that banning TikTok does little to protect national security and poses an unacceptable limitation on freedom of speech.

[Photo] Opinion: Banning TikTok sets a terrible precedent

Kaleb Blizzard, Opinion Writer
January 23, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: Dream guests for Welsh’s new podcast

Joshua Abraham, Opinion Writer
January 11, 2025
[Photo] Opinion: The most wonderful time of the year?

Joshua Abraham, Opinion Writer
November 27, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Let’s talk about recording people in public

Kaleb Blizzard, Opinion Writer
November 12, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Third-party voting can save America

Kaleb Blizzard, Opinion Writer
November 6, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Your 20s are the most confusing time of your life

Maddie McMurrough, Opinion Columnist
October 28, 2024
[Photo] Opinion: Humanity’s futile obsession with predicting the future

Daniel Fu, Opinion Writer
October 17, 2024
[Photo] Analysis: Why do college students hate the movie theater?

Killian Netherton, Opinion Writer
October 17, 2024
