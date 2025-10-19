A&M hockey ices UCLA in back-to-back wins

In a two-game series at Spirit Ice Arena on Oct. 17 and 18, Texas A&M ice hockey faced off against UCLA and came out on top in both games, 4-2 and 5-3, respectively.

As soon as the puck dropped in the Friday opener, players on both teams and the crowd were focused, loud and fully engaged. A&M dominated the first period. Blinn freshman forward Konstantin Deshevyy scored the first goal of the night, assisted by public health junior defensemen Dylan Luu and nuclear engineering senior forward Nicholas Leone. The goal put the Aggies ahead 1-0, but sparked two penalties on each team and a minor fight.

During the second period, biology senior forward Nate Polinsky and Burdett each scored to put A&M on top 3-0. UCLA scored its first goal of the series with only 37 seconds remaining to pull one back and end the second period with A&M up 3-1. In the third period, the Aggies and the Bruins each scored for a final 4-2 A&M win.

Burdett said that the club learns and grows as a team, win by win. On the ice, the team’s zone time and execution were solid, but improvements must be made.

“We could have scored 10 goals today, but we only scored four,” Burdett said.

Day 2 of the series was filled with even more aggression and adrenaline. UCLA struck first in the opening period, but 33 seconds later, Deshevyy answered to tie the game 1-1. The Aggies gained the lead just 23 seconds later from a goal by general studies freshman defensemen Jack Bowdich, off an assist by Deshevyy.

The second period included goals from both teams to keep A&M on top, 4-2. In the third period, UCLA scored first before the night’s final goal — a Luu-to-Leone link-up — sealed the 5-3 A&M victory.

Having players on the bench ready when needed has helped build a close-knit team with relationships players can rely on, coach Gary Russell said.

“What makes hockey special is that it’s a true brotherhood,” Russell said. “These guys that join our team join a family that they can lean on and be supported by.”

Political science sophomore defensemen Grant Givens blocked shots and kept the Bruins out of the net, a key component of the Aggie win. Givens said he executed his game plan, which included cheering for his teammates.

“I want to do my part,” Givens said. “Especially clearing guys out and just playing physical like I like to try and do.”

The Aggies will return to Spirit Ice Arena on Oct. 24 and 25 to face the Texas State Bobcats. Tickets are available online on their official website.