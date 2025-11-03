A&M women’s club volleyball sweeps competition at Aggie Classic

In five games over 11 hours, Texas A&M women’s club volleyball A team dominated the Aggie Classic single-day tournament on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Student Recreation Center. A&M lost just one set to go undefeated against TCU, Texas State, UTSA, the A&M B team and the A&M alumni team.

The preseason action will continue ahead of the Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular-season play in the spring. The Aggies will be looking to recreate their performance from last season when they finished in the top eight at the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation Division I Championship.

The Maroon and White started the day with a two-set sweep of TCU, 21-16 and 21-18. Sophomore kinesiology outside hitter Linsy London said pacing was important to the team as it faced the long day ahead.

“We know what we’re getting into with the long days,” London said. “We play tournaments – long days – just kind of have to [have] mental toughness and push through it.”

In their second match of the group stage, the Aggies swept the Texas State Bobcats 2-0 to keep their perfect record alive.

Junior general studies middle blocker Katie Hill acted as the sparkplug to get the team through the group stage with eight kills and three blocks, against Texas State.

“I’ve been really high energy my entire life,” Hill said. “That’s kind of the position I’ve had on every team I’m on, is just kind of a crazy energy bringer.”

A&M closed out the group stage with its third consecutive sweep against UTSA, 21-9 and 21-15. The domination in group play resulted in A&M entering bracket play as the top overall seed.

The bracket semi-finals proved to be A&M’s toughest test when the A team faced off against A&M’s B team.

The A team won Set 1 in dominant fashion, 25-11, but the B team handed the A team its first lost set of the tournament when it took down the A team 25-19 in Set 2 to force a third set. The A team immediately rebounded in Set 3, coming out on top in a back-and-forth 15-10 set.

Following the narrow victory the A&M A team faced off against the A&M club alumni team in the finals, with the winner set to be crowned Aggie Classic Champions.

The first set was back-and-forth as the alumni held a 23-22 lead late in the first set. But, the A team fought back to win three straight points to close out Set 1, 25-23.

The second set was not quite as competitive, as the A team maintained at least a five-point lead for the majority of the set. The A team managed to overwhelm the alumni for a 25-18 victory in Set 2.

Senior agribusiness coach Ben Hutka said he was encouraged by the team’s ability to overcome adversity and their commitment to one another.

“I think this team really goes off of grit, energy – and I was really proud of their way to focus back in and take those final two sets in the championship,” Hutka said. “I really liked how everyone committed to their role.”

The Aggies will be back in action at the Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Preseason Tournament in Farmers Branch on Saturday, Nov. 15.