Texas A&M downs Baylor in club baseball showdown

No 3. Aggies beat No. 4 Baylor in a home weekend series
Morgan Miles, JOUR 359 Contributor
April 6, 2025
Photo by Morgan Miles
Texas A&M club baseball junior Daelan Fears pitches during the Baylor University game on March. 22, 2025, in a weekend series.

Now 10-2 on the season, Texas A&M club baseball showed out in a series against Baylor, winning 6-1 in Game 1, 8-6 in Game 2 and 13-1 in Game 3. The series was played March 22-23 at Travis Field in Bryan. 

In the first game, the Aggies came prepared to perform and opened the scoring in the fourth inning after civil engineering senior and coach Aaron Dickerson hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing general engineering junior and outfielder Chris Gaidsick to make it to home plate. By the bottom of the fifth inning, the Aggies had gained another five runs, leaving Baylor trailing behind 6-0. 

General studies freshman and catcher Peter Dworaczyk also hit a ground ball and reached on an error, which allowed agricultural economics junior and shortstop Tyler Dickerson to score. 

Mechanical engineering senior and outfielder JP Maggio singled on a line drive to left field, scoring two runs. Aaron Dickerson hit a line-drive single to right field to give the Aggies their last two runs of the game. 

Letendre was proud of the Baylor win and the team’s performance heading into the next game. 

“I’m feeling good and glad that we were able to win, ” Letendre said. “It was a team win. Everyone put in the effort, and we are ready to win Game 2.”

In the second game, the Aggies were able to top the Bears 8-6 despite trailing by five runs by the second inning. 

Dickerson scored the first run for the Aggies on a passed ball. In the bottom of the second inning, the Aggies gained four runs. Letendre singled on a hard ground ball to left field in the bottom of the fourth, which brought agricultural systems management senior and pitcher Matthew Jasek home to tie the game 6-6. The Aggies finally broke the tie and scored two runs after Dickerson doubled on a fly ball to center in the fifth inning. 

Mechanical engineering graduate student and second baseman Ethan Purrington led the Aggies with three walks during the game. 

“Just win,” Purrington said. “This is the start of our conference play, and these games mean the most.”

In the third game on Sunday morning, the Aggies dominated the Bears, winning 13-1. Finance senior and pitcher Matt Janak recorded the win with five no-hit innings, only giving up one walk and one run. 

Janak had a straightforward strategy for retaining focus during the game. 

“I didn’t let [distractions] cloud my mind,” Janak said. “Instead, I just stayed within myself and let my field do the rest of the work. Pitchers tend to do better knowing they have a solid defense behind them.”

Agribusiness senior and shortstop Colby Dye scored the first run for the Aggies in the bottom of the first inning after Letendre hit a line drive to left field. Thompson and Letendre scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, growing the lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Letendre scored on an error made by the Bears’ catcher. 

By the bottom of the fourth inning, A&M was up 9-0 after Letendre hit a home run, giving the Maroon and White a commanding lead. Thompson and Purrington also brought in two runs, making the score 11-0. 

In the bottom of the fifth, the Aggies found themselves up 13-0 after Dworaczyk and Thompson each brought in a run. In the top of the sixth, Baylor salvaged one run, making the final score 13-1.

The Aggies are ranked No. 3 in the Gulf Coast South Region of the National Club Baseball Association and will take on the Texas State Bobcats on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in Seguin.

