Aggie students go wild for on-campus petting zoo

Valeria Kolster, Life & Arts Writer
March 26, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Statistics junior, Vainavi Chilukuri pets kangaroo during the Texas A&M Residential Housing Association Petting Zoo at Simpson Drill Field on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

On March 25, the Residential Housing Association, or RHA, hosted a petting zoo at Simpson Drill Field. With animals ranging from goats, kangaroos, bearded dragons — and a corgi — over 300 people visited. 

The event’s coordinator, biochemistry sophomore Eric Nguyen, said the idea spawned after the group hosted a “wellness week” last semester focused on destressing and self-wellness. 

“For the spring semester, we wanted to replicate it but take more effective action,” Nguyen said. “So this semester, we decided to do a petting zoo among other activities.”

But coordinating an entire petting zoo isn’t easy. The RHA reached out to several organizations about bringing animals into College Station, with a particular focus on variety.eem.

“This idea emerged from what was unique, what was special, what we haven’t seen in Aggieland before, and that’s a petting zoo,” Nguyen said. 

Of all options, kangaroos were the favorite among the students and received constant attention. 

“Probably getting to see a kangaroo in real life [was the highlight of the event] because I’ve never seen a kangaroo before,” agricultural leadership and development sophomore Avery Deli said. “… They’re so cute.”

Animals are known for their ability to relieve stress and can help students feel less anxious during busy weeks. Originally supposed to take place during midterms, the event was pushed back due to unanticipated weather conditions.

“It was a good way to not think about any work,” general engineering freshman Deepna Kanjee said. “You don’t have to put any worry when going in. You kind of just leave everything else behind.”

A big part of ensuring success for events such as these is spreading the word. Without the proper exposure, they can fall short of their goals.

“I’m marketing, so I love sharing what we do,” biomedical sciences junior Elizabeth Tobaben said. “My favorite thing is just sharing all of the fantastic things that we’re advocating for students to do. … We already are just killing it, so I can’t wait to see what we do next year.”

  • Engineering freshman, Poojita Balusu pets a goat during the Texas A&M Residential Housing Association Petting Zoo at Simpson Drill Field on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • The Texas A&M Residential Housing Association Petting Zoo at Simpson Drill Field on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Kangaroo eats grass during the Texas A&M Residential Housing Association Petting Zoo at Simpson Drill Field on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Physics junior, Arden Cutshall pets a kangaroo during the Texas A&M Residential Housing Association Petting Zoo at Simpson Drill Field on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
