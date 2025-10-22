A&M’s Indian Cultural Association hosts Garba Night

The echoes of dandiya sticks clacking and music blaring through the speakers filled the air at the Texas A&M Physical Education Activity Program Building, as hundreds of students dressed in vibrant kurtas and sparkling cholis danced in celebration of Navaratri.

Hosted by the A&M Indian Cultural Association, or ICA, Garba Night was a chance for people of the Indian community at Aggieland to congregate with their peers for one of the culture’s oldest traditions.

Garba and Dandiya Raas are folk dances originating from the Indian state of Gujarat, and they’re performed at Navaratri — a nine-night celebration of the triumph of good over evil. Participants form circles and move in rhythmic patterns while clapping or using decorated wooden sticks called dandiyas.



“We spent months planning, and we spent around $10,000 on this event,” biomedical sciences junior and ICA President Karthikeya Gundarapu said. “We worked day and night with no sleep to help book the venue, buy and prep decor and just a ton more things that we can’t even talk about.”

The event’s impact went far beyond its months of preparation for an evening of dance; attending Garba Night was an opportunity to link with cultural traditions while attending college away from home, according to public health sophomore Kavin Thiyagarajan.

“I think [Garba Night] is a good way to connect with our culture in a place that’s far from home,” Thiyagarajan said.

ICA brought the tradition to life at A&M, with students forming concentric circles in sync with the music. The air filled with laughter as newcomers tried to learn the steps, whilst experienced dancers demonstrated the moves.

“Growing up, going to Garba was something I did every year, so I always look forward to that, especially at this time of the year,” public health junior Prachi Rajput said. “I like that I can share a part of my culture with everyone.”

Business administration freshman Vaasudev Katta described the night as nostalgic, empowering to their cultural heritage and a display of representation. For Katta, this effect was stronger in the context of attending a predominantly white institution, or PWI.

“It’s really cool that they’re representing our culture in a PWI,” Katta said. “The stigma around the university is very white. And it’s really cool to see people that I can relate to and that my entire community is coming out supporting each other.”

Throughout the night, traditional songs transitioned into upbeat remixes, marking the transition from Garba to Dandiya Raas. Circles of dancers widened as more students joined in — regardless of background or familiarity with the dances.

By the end of the night, the ballroom floor was a blur of motion, color and activities. Ghagras and kurtas twirled in unison, and people marveled at the vibrant cultural backdrops as the ICA handed out sweets to mark the end of the celebration.

“I hope [people] understand the amount of work we put in, and how hard it was to pull this off, whether this was a success or not,” Gundarapu said.

The gym remained crowded late into the night, as students continued to take photos together between sets and dance. Music shifted between Garba beats and remixes as attendees ate sweets together.

The sense of community and joy the ICA worked tirelessly to make possible was evident, according to mechanical engineering sophomore Mehek Patro.

“Honestly, the energy is unreal,” Patro said. “Everyone’s dancing and smiling — it’s the kind of atmosphere that just makes you want to jump in and celebrate together.”

For event participants of South Asian heritage at A&M, Garba Night served as more than a night of dance, but a sense of belonging.



“This event is a staple in all Indian culture,” Gundarapu said. “Garba is something Indians have done for generations, and us being able to do it here and letting people express their emotions and be happy expressing their culture was something amazing to see.”