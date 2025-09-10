The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

‘Art is our future’: First Saturday showcase spotlights local artists

First Saturday kicks off the month with a welcome-all art market at local Bryan exhibition, Degallery
Sophia Munoz, Life & Arts Writer
September 10, 2025
Photo by courtesy of Dr. Dary Dega from Degallery square
Customers chats with each other during the Degallery square art fair on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dary Dega from Degallery Square)

On a quiet Saturday morning, the Bryan-College Station area buzzed with excitement for the activities ahead. Some tucked white towels in their boots while others flocked to local businesses on Wellborn Road. However, on the other side of town, local artists set up booths to share their passions with all who come to enjoy.

On Sept. 6,  Bryan-based art exhibition, Degallery, celebrated the start of the month with First Saturday: an event with art, live jazz, food and community. 

Artists of all mediums and walks of life came together to not only share their creations, but also the sentiment that anyone can partake in the subject, so long as they start. 

“I’m a COVID painter,” local artist Gene Smith said. “I used to wake up early in the morning and have nothing to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep. I went to my doctor, and I said, ‘Doc, what do I do?’ He said, ‘Well, get up. Let’s do something.’ I started flipping through the TV and found Bob Ross there one day and thought, ‘Hmm, this is interesting.’… Bob says, ‘Now, anybody can do this. You don’t have to be blessed by Michelangelo to do it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, right.’ But it started calling me, and I wanted to try it — so I started.”

1000065116
Parents and children craft up art during the Degallery square art fair on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dary Dega from Degallery Square)

Smith and his wife shared a booth displaying both of their acrylic painting creations depicting nature and wildlife. As a beginner, Smith was hesitant to call himself an artist, but like many art vendors at the event, he was encouraged by the gallery’s owner, Dary Dega. 

 

For some vendors, this meant being reunited with a long-lost hobby. 

“For many years, I was a high school teacher, so that kind of took me away from painting, and since I retired, I really picked it up again,” local artist Vicki Halsell said. “I take classes here at the gallery, and so Miss Dary offered that I should try First Saturday.” 

Dega started the First Saturday tradition in 2020 to provide a space for artists to sell and promote their work after initially being turned down by the coordinators of First Friday. Since then, First Saturday has started at 11 a.m. each month, just like its Friday counterpart. 

The timing of the event is no coincidence, as Dega hosts the market in hopes visitors can stay the weekend for Friday’s festivities, the local farmers market the next morning and wrap up their trip with a gallery pit-stop. Her year-round gallery exhibitions have allowed her to contribute to the growing art scene in Bryan while also supporting fellow artists around the globe. 

“We try to make all artists from different countries,” Dega said. “They’re different artists and also talented kids around the world. So most of my artwork is all my friends and all artists from Russia, Ukraine and Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and other different countries like Argentina, Canada and Cuba.” 

Artists who work closely with Dega at Degallery, like Wendy Wright ‘21, also came to share their perspectives and talents. For Wright, this meant blending her academic background in ecology and biology with her watercolor and acrylic pieces. 

“I’ve always enjoyed art,” Wright said. “I have three kids, and I found that one of the things that we can all agree on and sit down to do together is painting or creating something. Otherwise, everybody has sort of different interests. So this is a really nice way to sort of decompress, distress, but also have some valuable family time.” 

Wright serves as a secretary for Dega’s nonprofit organization, DEGA  International Art Association, which provides scholarships to young artists passionate about their craft. Dega continues to uplift the local art community and hopes to inspire others who often overlook its importance.

“For all communities, not just the art community, we need people to support art, not just sports, and not just everything ‘money,’” Dega said. “I understand art is not profitable in an artist-specific area, but art is our mental health. Art is our future, and art is always and forever, our history.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3798
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
Img 7453
Fresh, local and lively: Midtown Park Farmers’ Market
4d610324 eaaf 44b0 84cf 4d10608a50e5
Aggie Notes creating music to connect us all
Img 6276
Ol’ Sarge sculptures supporting A&M visualization students
Img 7162
America’s VetDogs unveils new college puppy-raising program at A&M
Cultural grocery stores
Global tastes in Bryan-College Station
202508 29 limbsforaggies longk
'Giving people their second first steps'
Donate to The Battalion
$3798
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal