Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

Chilifest 2025 lineup announced

Brazos Valley’s biggest pasture party is back with strong roster
Theresa Lozano, Life & Arts Editor
January 22, 2025
Chilifest Day 2
The crowd lifts their hats during a concert on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Chilifest. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Dozens braved a chilly evening at Goodbull IceHouse last Saturday as Chilifest Music Festival’s organizers revealed this year’s lineup to whoops and hollers from the gathered crowd. From newcomers to returning fan favorites, 10 names will take the single stage in Snook on April 4-5, a weekend that has previously attracted over 35,000 festival goers.

Set to kick off the festival on Friday are Canaan Bryce, The Highway 6 Band, Hudson Westbrook and Ole 60 with Treaty Oak Revival headlining. David Lewis, Ian Munsick, Josh Abbott Band and Sterling Elza will perform on Saturday with Koe Wetzel headlining the second day. 

With proceeds going back to the community through donations to local charities, the non-profit organization’s annual festival has become one of the most-anticipated events in the Brazos Valley. Tickets can be purchased online or through various teams, organizations and fraternities across campus.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
Chriss Campussnownight 5
‘It turned out so beautiful’: Winter wonderland comes to Aggieland
Political science professors Kirby Goidel and Charles Todd Kent host the "Inside Political Science" audio and visual podcast. (Photo courtesy of KAMU)
Inside KAMU’s ‘Inside Political Science’
A visitor feeds a goat at the Aggieland Safari on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Lillian Lopez/The Battalion)
The wild side of Aggieland
English junior and musician Jessica Pardede sits for a photo in The Battalion’s studio on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
This is Jessica Pardede
A&M's NMDP branch gets students to register to be potential stem-cell donors in Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Saving lives, one stem cell at a time
The Queen of Aggieland Reveille X sits on the field during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Game day, the Rev way
About the Contributor
Theresa Lozano
Theresa Lozano, Life & Arts Editor
Theresa Lozano is a junior journalism major from Cypress, Texas. She joined The Battalion as a life & arts writer in February 2024 and became the life & arts editor in fall 2024. She was promoted to head life & arts editor in December 2024.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal