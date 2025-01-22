Chilifest 2025 lineup announced

Dozens braved a chilly evening at Goodbull IceHouse last Saturday as Chilifest Music Festival’s organizers revealed this year’s lineup to whoops and hollers from the gathered crowd. From newcomers to returning fan favorites, 10 names will take the single stage in Snook on April 4-5, a weekend that has previously attracted over 35,000 festival goers.

Set to kick off the festival on Friday are Canaan Bryce, The Highway 6 Band, Hudson Westbrook and Ole 60 with Treaty Oak Revival headlining. David Lewis, Ian Munsick, Josh Abbott Band and Sterling Elza will perform on Saturday with Koe Wetzel headlining the second day.

With proceeds going back to the community through donations to local charities, the non-profit organization’s annual festival has become one of the most-anticipated events in the Brazos Valley. Tickets can be purchased online or through various teams, organizations and fraternities across campus.