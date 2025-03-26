Double Vision: Embroidering one thread at a time

Game-day outfits and accessories are very important to college students, especially when football season rolls around. Ashley Morehead ‘16 and her fiance, John Kaser, co-owners of their embroidery and graphic design company, Double Vision, are well aware that having the perfect Aggie towel or bandana makes every outfit even better than it was before.

Double Vision is an event-based business, meaning they are hired by brands, corporations and businesses to attend their events. There, they embroider personalized items. In addition to events, Double Vision also sells and ships items, which can be found and purchased on their website, doublevision.xyz. A few of the items Double Vision sells include bandanas, Aggie towels, pennants and embroidered hearts.

Morehead and Kaser have traveled around Texas to work events near Dallas, Austin and Houston. In these areas, they have worked with companies like Stanley, J. Crew and Kendra Scott for events.

“The business is me and my fiance and we both have glasses, so that’s the double vision kind of thing,” Morehead said. “He does graphic design and I then I do the embroidery, so it’s two different visions. But mostly the glasses.”

Morehead and Kaser bought their embroidery machine in June 2022 after seeing a few people embroider online. They began selling their products a year-and-a-half ago.

“I guess I’ve always been artsy, craftsy,” Morehead said. “I can sew, I can draw a little bit. We saw this chain stitch embroidery online like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool, let’s do that,’ and I fell in love with it.”

Even though Double Vision is a company based in Bryan-College Station, its products are shipped across the United States, all the way to New York and California.

“I did customized handkerchiefs for a bride in New York,” Morehead said. “They were going to be the place cards for her table setting for all of her guests. She had to do 75 or 80 of them and then I shipped them to her, so that was really cool.”

Embroidering takes plenty of patience and years of skill. Morehead has been embroidering for three years, but she is still constantly challenged throughout the complex task of completing different projects.

“Messing up, getting nervous, maybe feeling like I’m not good enough,” Morehead said. “So there are a lot of chain stitch embroidery artists across America and we’re all on the internet hyping each other up and liking things. But I’ll look at someone’s things and … it’s a lot of comparing.”

With hundreds of thousands of Aggies and Longhorns gathered in and around Kyle Field for last year’s A&M-Texas football game, Morehead and Kaser jumped on the opportunity to sell their embroidered products.

“[Lucchese Bootmaker] was selling bandanas and they hired us to personalize them for everyone who bought a bandana,” Morehead said. “They had orange and they had maroon bandanas. So, UT fans could buy the orange one. If they wanted ‘Hook ‘em’ on it, if they wanted their name, if they wanted their dog’s name, I’d put that on the bandana.”

Morehead explained that her favorite product to design is bandanas. Bandanas are versatile, as they can be worn in multiple styles and come in a variety of colors and designs.

“I love a bandana, it’s just fun,” Morehead said. “With chain stitch embroidery, you can do artwork. You can draw, essentially, with the machine. But you do a lot of scriptwork like lettering and names, and that’s what I really love to do.”

Little things, like receiving an embroidered product, can change people’s days. A personalized gift can be more meaningful.

“At an event the other day … some lady asked me, ‘What does it feel like to bring joy into people’s lives?’” Morehead said. “It feels great.”

Morehead and Kaser can be found through their Instagram and website, doublevision.xyz.