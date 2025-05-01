From the court to the stage: PhilSA shares Filipino culture at A&M

Since it was founded in the 1980s, the Philippine Student Association, or PhilSA, has been building community through culture, dance, philanthropy and more. Now a massive organization on Texas A&M’s campus, the group continues to offer students not just a place to connect with their roots, but also to find a second family.

After performing their cultural dance set at this spring’s GoodPhil, a four-day competition in which multiple Filipino student organizations compete in categories such as sports and dance, members of the PhilSA team walked off the stage in tears — but not out of sadness.

“After our cultural team performed at GoodPhil this year, right when we walked off that stage, we all started crying, even before we learned that we even placed and got first place at GoodPhil,” public health sophomore Ellianah Garcia said. “We had put so much time and work together and so much love that, no matter what, we were all proud of what we did.”

Founded more than 40 years ago, PhilSA was the first Filipino Student Association in the state. Since then, it has expanded into the largest Asian organization at A&M. Open to students of all backgrounds, it provides opportunities to learn, compete and build long-lasting friendships.

“I feel like I found my family and who I am within this org,” Garcia said. “Even though not everyone is Filipino, everyone finds a home here.”

One of PhilSA’s most visible ways of spreading Filipino culture is through dance. Garcia said she rediscovered a former passion for dancing after joining the PhilSA cultural dance team.

“I found my love for dance again,” Garcia said. “A big part of Filipino dance culture is storytelling, or really having nature-like aspects depending on where the dance is from in each region.”

For biology junior Gabriel Javaluyas, the cultural side of PhilSA is at the heart of the organization.

“Our cultural dance team really does bring that sort of culture to life through dance,” Javaluyas said. “Each year we have two showcase competitions — Isang Mahal in the fall and GoodPhil in the spring.”

Off the stage, PhilSA hosts language and history workshops to teach members about Filipino heritage. One event, Matuto Tayo, focuses on teaching Tagalog phrases to participants.

“In our general meetings, we also have little history moments where cultural curators explain aspects of Filipino culture, whether it’s current events or heritage facts,” Javaluyas said.

Electrical engineering junior Koen Kok said cultural events offer hands-on ways for students to learn about Filipino traditions, even if they have no prior cultural background.

“They’ll teach Filipino games or Filipino dances, even show a little bit about the food,” Kok said.

Javaluyas said GoodPhil, which gathers Filipino student associations from across Texas and Oklahoma, is a highlight of the year for many members.

“If you want to play sports for PhilSA, you can play any of the sports that we have for [intramurals] or for GoodPhil,” Javaluyas said. “It’s really beautiful how you can see all the FSAs come together and make friends during GoodPhil.”

For Kok, sports are a major way to build connections within PhilSA. He competed in soccer and ultimate frisbee at GoodPhil this year.

“It helped me join a group that played soccer and ultimate frisbee,” Kok said. “It helped me find a little bit of a community and friendship.”

PhilSA’s activities also extend to philanthropic efforts that make a difference in the Bryan-College Station area and beyond. Garcia said the organization ties giving back into its events in interesting ways, such as the fan pageant and its annual date auction.

“Philanthropy can be really big or small,” Garcia said. “I really like how PhilSA incorporates philanthropy in so many aspects, rather than just donating money.”

This year, PhilSA partnered with the Puso Foundation during the GoodPhil closing ceremony, raising nearly $1,900 for children and families in the Philippines.

“It’s important for PhilSA to give back because we’re the biggest Asian org on campus,” Javaluyas said. “It’s only right we use that to help others.”

Kok said one of the most rewarding aspects of PhilSA’s philanthropic events is seeing the direct impact they have overseas.

“The date auction helps pay for kids’ lunches and teachers’ salaries in the Philippines,” Kok said. “They’ll send us videos of the children saying thank you. It always feels nice.”

For many students, PhilSA has become more than just a cultural group — it has become a place to grow and belong. Garcia said her experience in the organization helped her build lifelong friendships.

“It’s really beautiful that no matter what, even if they’re not on a team, people still find their community here,” Garcia said. “I found my family and who I am within this org.”

Javaluyas, who rose through the organization’s ranks to become co-president, said the organization has had a transformative impact on his college journey.

“It’s beautiful how a student organization can change someone’s college experience — it definitely has changed mine,” Javaluyas said.

For Garcia, the essence of PhilSA can be summed up in one word: family.

“I like to believe PhilSA is where you come to meet your people — to find your family away from home,” Garcia said.