‘Her spirit will never die’: Memorial service commemorates Reveille IX’s reign as First Lady of Aggieland

The sun reflected off of the Albritton Bell Tower, blazing over the cadets standing in tight formations along Simpson Drill Field — each face taut in remembrance and legacy. Along the field’s outskirts, alumni, students and faculty gathered, hats off as they paid homage to one of Texas A&M’s most cherished traditions.

A&M’s Reveille IX passed away on Sept. 27 after serving as the “First Lady of Aggieland” from 2015 to 2021. The beloved rough collie was remembered at her memorial service on Oct. 10, which began on Simpson Drill Field and concluded at the Reveille Memorial — the final resting place of all former A&M mascots. Guests of honor were joined by Company E-2 — the Corps of Cadets outfit directly responsible for Reveille’s care — and A&M’s Singing Cadets, who opened the ceremony.

The Reveille tradition began in the 1930s when a group of cadets brought a small, stray dog back to campus after accidentally hitting her with their vehicle. When she woke up and began barking to the sound of the bugler playing “Reveille,” the cadets bestowed her namesake — a title that would stand the test of time. The cadets’ act of selfless compassion led Reveille I to reign over Aggieland for more than a decade — a tradition that continues as a pillar of the Aggie spirit over 90 years later.

However, before becoming this embodiment of Aggie tradition, Reveille IX was known as Twix — a rough collie from Ohio who had to earn her five-diamond status through an intense selection process.

“I was … on the search committee that selected her,” Dr. Stacy Eckman ‘01 said. “We … spent time engaging with the cadets, with each of the dogs to try to learn their personality … if they had experience with big crowds … with, you know, the noise … if they’d travelled. And at that time, she rose to the top.”

Eckman, who works at A&M’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital, served as Reveille IX’s first Aggie Veterinarian, ensuring that she was healthy and well cared for.

“It’s just been quite an honor for me to be engaged with her,” Eckman said. “I remember as a student … just hoping she would bark in class one day and … fast forward 15 years, and I’m a practicing veterinarian, and I have the honor of seeing her and helping with her care.”

Lori Teller ’88, who took over as Reveille IX’s veterinarian in 2021, spoke about the positive influence Reveille IX had on the Aggie community and the immense honor she felt giving back to her alma mater.

“Reveille [IX] is the ultimate Queen of Aggieland,” Teller said. “She was happy and a little bit sassy. It took Reveille absolutely no time to worm her way into your heart, leave a piece of [herself] behind and take a piece of you with her.”

Outside of her check-ups, Reveille IX was looked after by her mascot corporal: a sophomore cadet from Company E-2 who ensured all of her needs were met, including daily walks, event appearances and housing over breaks.

Ian Moss ’18 served as Reveille IX’s first mascot corporal, welcoming her onto A&M’s campus in 2015. He recalled taking her to his family’s home, seeing things for the first time through her curious eyes.

“Rev IX was unsure about the world around her,” Moss said. “But she was determined to do things her own way. … She had big shoes to fill, but she did it with the grace, innocence and beauty that defines the Aggie spirit.”

Reveille IX had the immense honor of welcoming the first female mascot corporal, Mia Miller ’21, as her handler in 2018. The two became fast friends, as Reveille IX raced around Miller’s small family ranch with her dog, Byron.

“Reveille had her Aggieland Queen side, and just her ‘being a great dog’ side,” Miller said. “She was such a genuine, good dog. … Getting to see her in her true, happy state in a big, open area was the best.”

Following her retirement in 2021, Reveille IX spent her days at A&M’s Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center, a facility dedicated to providing long-term pet care. Associate Director Ellie Greenbaum spoke of the love and care provided to Reveille IX during her time at the facility and how she spent her days chasing airplanes flying overhead and greeting guests.

“I would come in every day and be greeted by a wagging tail and a beautiful smile,” Greenbaum said. “She was just a wonderful, wonderful soul. … She was very regal; she knew how special she was. We feel very honored to have taken care of her for over four years. … She was a part of our family, and we miss her dearly.”

Even after stepping down as the First Lady of Aggieland, many guests visited Reveille IX during her retirement at the Stevenson Center — including her second handler, Gavin Suel ’19.

“It had been a couple years since I had graduated, but I walked in, and she immediately recognized me,” Suel said. “She jumped up on me. … She couldn’t wait to show us around … and introduce us to her friends. It was so sweet … and she wasn’t usually outwardly super affectionate, but when she did that to you, that affection, you knew it was so genuine.”

This affection came in all forms, as Reveille IX brought together families and created long-lasting memories across campus. For Colton Ray ’22, her handler in 2019, Reveille IX’s affection and guidance instilled quiet strength and Selfless Service into his life. He illustrated the day he became her mascot corporal with reverence, remembering how his now-late father formed part of the ceremony where he received her leash.

“Miss Rev wasn’t just a mascot, she was a teacher, a symbol and a friend,” Ray said. “Knowing that [my dad] was there to see it and be the one to place that responsibility on me will mean something forever.”

Like all handlers, he had his share of laughs with Reveille IX, including when she would bark in class or when they would visit the Eller Oceanography & Meteorology Observatory to look out at campus. He noted that it’s the quieter moments that he will continue to carry with him.

“Reveille is the true embodiment of the student body,” Ray said. “Her reign might have ended, but her spirit will never die.”

Batie Bishop ’23, Reveille IX’s final handler, emphasized the tradition of Reveille as something beyond event appearances or game day celebrations; she made A&M a home for all Aggies.

“Since 1931, each Reveille has been more than a mascot,” Bishop said. “She walks where we walk, she shows up where we gather, she represents our Core Values. She is a reminder to everyone, that no matter how big this campus is … that there is something down here for you. Something steady, something that says you belong.”

Beyond a beloved mascot, Reveille IX is forever cemented in the Aggie history books as a furry friend, a selfless companion and a forever home.

“Like every Reveille before her, her presence doesn’t fade when her time ends,” Bishop said. “Her life lives on in the stories we tell, the traditions we continue to keep and the comfort she gives to many. Reveille, I would like to thank you for walking with us and for serving with grace. For making students feel at home, even when home was far away.”