Kaleidoscope of cultures: I-Show Under the Stars

For the first time, the I-Show is moving to the outdoor amphitheater at Aggie Park
Lasan Manujitha Ukwatta Liyanage, Life & Arts Writer
March 20, 2025
Performance during the 2023 I-Show. Photo courtesy of ISA.

This year, instead of the Rudder Theatre, the vibrant showcase of music, dance, fashion and creative arts known as the I-Show will be held at the scenic Aggie Park outdoor amphitheater on March 25 at 7 p.m.. 

With the backdrop of nature and an energetic outdoor atmosphere, performers will have a unique opportunity to share their passion and talents while representing their unique cultures with a lively and engaged audience. 

Texas A&M’s International Student Association organizes the I-Show, providing student organizations with a platform to showcase their culture while having fun. As a key highlight of the week-long event known as I-Week, the I-Show brings an inclusive atmosphere for those who participate. 

Electrical engineering senior and president of the International Student Association Lakshya Vason said making the international students feel included in this event is the main objective.

“We want to promote cultural diversity in the campus — we want to give a chance to international student organizations to truly feel welcomed in Aggieland,” Vason said. “Majority of the international students are graduate students who come with their families — we want them to enjoy this evening with all of them and take some of the stress away from [their] classes.”

Vason said a year-long organizing process goes into the creation of I-Show, and they reach out to potential performers six months in advance. 

Agronomy graduate student Kasun Pathirage said she participated in two different performances last year, representing the Sri Lankan Association. Her experience highlighted the spirit of the event.

“I’ve been dancing since I was so small,” Pathirage said. “Whenever I get onto the stage, it feels like I own it, I get carried away to my own world, dancing beside gorgeous waves and white beaches in my hometown in Galle — that is what I miss the most from my past.”

Pathirage said although balancing her Ph.D. work with extracurricular activities is tough, participating in the I-Show was a much-needed escape. She enjoyed singing and dancing with her friends, finding joy in the creative release. 

The dances she performed on stage were traditional to Sri Lanka, typically reserved for auspicious moments, making the experience even more special. She emphasized the audience was truly lucky to witness such meaningful performances.

General engineering freshman and co-chair for I-Show Nhat Khoa said the traditional I-Show venue was shifted from Rudder Theater to Aggie Park’s outdoor amphitheater to acquire an engaging audience for the performances.

27b878ba e28f 479d b5f2 0287ffb4d251 1 105 c (1)
Agronomy second-year graduate Kasun Pathirage after her 2024 I-Show performance. Photo courtesy of Kasun Pathirage.

“This year we have five different student orgs performing — Vietnamese, Korean, Sri Lankan, Chinese-American and Chinese,” Khoa said. “We are also bringing the famous comedian Danish Maqbool for the I-Show as a special segment.”

Khao said as the I-Show is transforming into a more interactive and engaging experience. Performers are encouraged to connect with the audience, inviting them to join in their dances where possible, making the night more immersive. For the first time, audience members will have the chance to vote online for their favorite performance, with winners being recognized at the I-Awards at the end of I-Week. 

“Sri Lankan and Chinese associations will have two separate performances each,” Khao said. “We have already closed the registrations for any more organizations.”

Finance sophomore Anika Gandamaneni said she noticed a great deal of audience members were simply curious to see the diversity of dance performances at the I-Show when she received the opportunity to watch the 2024 I-Show.

“I’m gonna say my favorite one was the Sri Lankan dance of course,” Gandamaneni said. “I think it was the most lively, everyone was smiling and dancing — it didn’t look like they were just performing but enjoying too.”

Gandamaneni vividly recalled the Chinese Student Association’s dance, where the performers were perfectly coordinated and dressed in stunning matching outfits. She said that  the I-Show is a must-attend event for anyone looking to experience different cultures, music and dances — all for free and it’s a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in performances you may have never seen before, making it a truly enriching and unforgettable experience.

Khao said they are expecting an audience of 100-200 people based on the past year’s statistics and promises a lively evening with a dynamic fusion of performance art from all around the world. 

The program aims to welcome even more student organizations and performances in the coming years, expanding its reach and making the event an even richer showcase of global talent.

“You don’t have to take a 36-hour flight and spend thousands,” Pathirage said. “Just come and watch this event for free and experience the same.”

