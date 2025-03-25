Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Rayland Baxter to headline Aggie Island Party 2025

Annual music festival returns to College Station with a strong lineup and a good cause
Kennedy Long, Life & Arts Writer
March 25, 2025
Photo by Landon Wiste
The 2024 Island Party music festival at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of kinesiology senior Landon Wiste.

Texas A&M’s Beta Upsilon Chi is hosting their annual Island Party music festival at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Saturday, March 29, starting at 4:00 p.m. 

The National Christian Fraternity works every year to bring Aggies a safe and creative environment to enjoy indie music, a wide variety of food and beverages and merchandise that directly impacts communities in need. The money raised by Island Party goes directly to Living Water International, a faith-based non-profit organization.

“Honestly, to see the impact from our past Island Party events has been really special,” Co-Director and public health senior Daniel Hochmeister said.

Living Water International works to create sustainable water, hygiene and sanitation programs in 16 developing countries fighting the global water crisis, according to @aggieislandparty on Instagram.

“A couple years ago, I got to meet with a Living Water employee who showed us a well that our Island Party donation funded,” Hochmeister said. “It was in Uganda. It was really cool to see fresh, clean water being provided to this area that did not have that before.” 

Island Party’s largest donation to Living Water International has been $50,000, and most years they’re able to donate between $20,000 and $30,000, Co-Director and management senior Grayson Brougher said.

“To be able to enjoy that environment and also know that you are directly benefiting the cause is really sweet,” Brougher said.

The sound of Island Party is primarily indie, alternative and folk music, Hochmeister said. He’s excited to see a large indie and folk presence among this year’s performers.

“Hearing the bands that we’ve journeyed to find and bring together is gonna be a really cool feeling,” Hochmeister said.

BYX announced this year’s lineup in early February on the festival’s Instagram page, @aggieislandparty. This year’s opener is Caleb Mitchell, an artist from Washington, D.C.. Following Mitchell’s performance will be the band Boyscott, who recently released a new album called “Spellbound” in October of 2024. 

After Boyscott, the Austin-central band Briscoe will be returning to the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater stage after four years away, according to @aggieislandparty on Instagram.

Before the headliner appears, Christian influencer Bryce Crawford will be making an appearance to share the gospel with attendees, Brougher said.

“Bryce will probably be on at 9:40 p.m., which is super exciting,” Hochmeister said.

Following the three supporting sets and Crawford’s visit will be headliner Rayland Baxter, an indie artist who has been putting out hits since 2012. Throughout the entire event, vendors will be selling different kinds of food and merchandise, including a special thrift pop-up and tables to purchase band merchandise, Hochmeister said.

“We try to make it really diverse. We’ll have some sweets, barbecue, burgers, tacos, and clothing vendors,” Hochmeister said.

The festival will be held at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Saturday, March 29, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m/ and the first opener starting at 5:10 p.m.. The $26 tickets can be purchased online through the @aggieislandparty Instagram or at the gate. Visitors aged 4-14 can also purchase tickets at the gate for staggered pricing.

