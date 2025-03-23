Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Squadron 17 lends a hand in The Big Event

The Corps of Cadets outfit spent the day giving back to Bryan-College Station residents
Mollie Blake, Life & Arts Writer
March 23, 2025
Photo by Samuel Falade
Members of Squadron 17 spread mulch around a plant during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

On the morning of March 22, the Corps of Cadets’ Squadron 17, also known as the “Challengers,” participated in The Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. For the past 40 years, Aggie students have come together every spring to show their appreciation to the residents of Bryan-College Station by participating in community service projects that range from yard work to window washing and painting. 

This year, Squadron 17’s cadets were assigned to Stacie Grange, a local property owner with a small farm who has hosted Big Event volunteers since 2010.

Grange described the day’s work as essential to maintaining her property, a hobby farm she uses to sell produce and homemade jams at the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market. 

“We’re doing a little bit of cement work, painting fences, moving dirt and organizing,” Grange said. “It’s a great way to tackle all those tasks that don’t get done throughout the year.”

Grange values the help from the student groups assigned to her property each year. 

“I really appreciate it,” Grange said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding. They get so much done that I couldn’t do by myself, and I get to show them around my farm afterward.”

The big event
Host Stacie Grange ’01 explains the task to sophomore GIS and technology major William Ladkani during the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

Squadron 17, a U.S. Air Force ROTC outfit in the Corps, takes its name from the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, honoring the lives lost in the tragedy. Founded in 1992, the squadron’s mission is to develop leaders of character through service and leadership, with a strong emphasis on creating lifelong bonds among its members. 

Agribusiness freshman cadet Henry Beckcom reflected on the importance of serving others. 

“It’s humbling to know that we’re making a tangible difference in people’s lives, especially in a community that has supported us for so long,” Beckom said. “Today, we’re not just doing tasks, we’re showing appreciation for everything the community does for us.”

For some cadets, service has been a long-standing commitment, but for others, it allows for a new and meaningful experience. General engineering freshman cadet Ethan Schmidt noted that before joining the Corps of Cadets, he wasn’t involved in service. This year, Schmidt was just one of the cadets tasked with painting the small fence around Grange’s farm. 

“Being in the Corps, service is a huge part of our identity,” Schmidt said. “Today, we’re here to help out and be a positive presence in the community. It’s not just about the work, we’re here to build relationships too …. It’s rewarding to just see the progress.” 

Geographic information science and technology junior William Ladkani, Squadron 17’s service chair, said the outfit takes pride in participating in The Big Event. 

“It’s a special opportunity to give back to the community that supports us,” Ladkani said. “We’re here not just to complete tasks, but to foster meaningful interactions with residents like Stacie.”

The annual service project promotes unity and service within the community, allowing students to unite for a shared purpose: Expressing gratitude to the residents who support Texas A&M year-round. It’s not about the number of tasks completed but the connections and relationships built through shared service.

“The Big Event helps so many people in the community,” Grange said. “It creates such a positive connection between the students and the residents. I’m just so grateful to be a part of it, and I can’t wait to host again next year.”

  • Squadron 17 members paint a fence laid on a tarp at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Squadron 17 members fill up holes with dirt at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Stacie Grange ’01 talks about her experience with the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Freshman business major Colton Cox and freshman engineering major Aiden Davis set up a cement mixer for their host during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Squadron 17 members mix concrete in a wheel barrow at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

