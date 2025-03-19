Taste of Aggieland celebrates local flavors, food scene

The 2025 Taste of Aggieland, held at the Brazos County Expo on February 27, was a celebration of all things food, community and local talent. From a diverse array of local vendors to an inspiring culinary competition featuring high school students, it brought together the Bryan-College Station community to enjoy unique flavors and discover the next generation of culinary stars.

Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association, attendees sampled dishes from long-established eateries and rising culinary stars, such as Stella Southern Café, a popular spot in south College Station. Noah Lair, Stella’s catering manager, said the event was a great way to connect with the community and showcase their commitment to quality ingredients.

“We really pride ourselves on getting the best ingredients and using them to make the best food,” Lair said.

Another standout vendor was JLM Chicken & Waffles, a local food truck-turned-restaurant. Owner Juanita Christian spoke about her family’s legacy with the restaurant, which honors her late daughters, Lacey and Margo. She said the community’s support has helped her business thrive.

“Lacey wanted to start a restaurant, so we opened a food truck,” Christian said. “After she passed, Margo and I kept it going, and after Margo passed a year later, I carried on their love and their heart in my food.”

JLM Chicken & Waffles’ Cajun tenders, inspired by Lacey’s original seasoning blend, was a particular hit among attendees. For Christian, Taste of Aggieland represents more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to give back to the people who have supported her.

“The Brazos Valley is like one big family,” Christian said. “We try to support everything in the community, especially education and schools.”

Beyond food, it also offered attendees a unique opportunity to discover new eateries. Kelsey Montgomery and Chris Ledesma, two local residents, found themselves exploring local vendors and discovering hidden gems like Rail and Rye, a Navasota-based restaurant.

“I’d heard about them on Facebook, but actually tasting their food was a great experience,” Ledesma said. “I was shocked at how good it was. Definitely made an impression.”

Montgomery and Ledesma both highlighted the value of local shopping and dining, emphasizing the economic benefits that small businesses bring to the community.

“They put their earnings back into the community, and that makes a big difference,” Ledesma said.

Montgomery said the event continues to foster a sense of connection among Bryan-College Station’s residents.

“I think just seeing the whole community and trying new things makes the event special,” Montgomery said. “You hear about places and want to try them, and this gives you that chance.”

While local food vendors provided plenty of flavor, the true highlight of the evening was The Fork, a high school culinary competition that brought together students from across the Brazos Valley. Teams from local schools competed for the coveted giant fork in front of an audience of community members and food industry professionals.

“The students not only executed their dishes well but also showed creativity and an understanding of flavor and technique,” Karla Castillo said. Castillo, the chair of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and an anchor at KBTX, served as a judge for the competition.

The winning team from College Station High School impressed the judges with their dish, a pecan crusted hatch chili chicken thighs with andouille cream sauce accompanied by cheesy green chili grits and bacon gastrique. The meal showcased the students’ technical skills and their ability to balance complex flavors.

“The chicken was cooked perfectly — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside,” Castillo said. “The grits were seasoned just right, and everything came together in a way that showed a lot of thought and care.”

Sophomore Harper Watkins, a member of the winning team, credited their success to teamwork and guidance from their instructor, Kayla Poe.

“We really worked together as a team to get everything right,” Watkins said. “Ms. Poe helped us a lot with figuring out how to balance the flavors and make sure everything was cooked to perfection.”

The Fork competition not only showcased the students’ talent but also highlighted the importance of community support for the next generation of chefs. Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said the competition is about more than the food.

“It’s about giving these students a chance to show what they can do and how they can impact the culinary world,” Brewer said. “It’s a way for the community to support our future chefs and entrepreneurs.”

For the students, The Fork was a valuable learning experience, providing them the opportunity to prove their skills and connect with local industry professionals.

“This competition has been a great opportunity to learn from other chefs and get feedback that will help us grow,” sophomore Myia Gonzalez, another member of the winning team, said. “We’re really excited about what the future holds. We’re passionate about cooking, and this competition gave us a chance to learn and improve.”

With the community’s support and a growing network of talented individuals, Bryan-College Station’s culinary scene looks poised for success. The 2025 Taste of Aggieland not only showcased the best of the region’s food but also provided a platform for the next generation of culinary leaders to shine.

“As the future of our industry, it’s exciting to see these students grow,” Castillo said. “The future of Bryan-College Station’s food scene looks incredibly bright.”