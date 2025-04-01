Theo Von leaves Aggieland laughing out loud

Wednesday, March 26., Aggies packed Reed Arena for a different type of entertainment.

Theo Von, a well-known podcaster and internet personality, stopped in College Station for a Texas leg of his “Return of the Rat” stand-up comedy tour. Popular for his blunt opinions and Southern humor, Von’s style of comedy left Reed Arena roaring with laughter.

Von’s inclination for Southern sensibilities seemed to be a major draw for his fanbase. Morgan Hayes, an administrative associate for the Texas A&M University Art Galleries, shared why she and her husband went to see Von live.

“Theo grew up really out in the country, and we’re the same,” Hayes said. “He makes a lot of jokes based on growing up in the South, and I relate to him and it often makes me think, ‘Oh yeah, my family does that.’”

She and her husband bonded over watching and sending clips of Von’s YouTube and TikTok content, as they shared laughs and reflected on moments from her childhood.

“There was one clip where he was on a family hunting trip,” Hayes said. “There were funny mishaps of just trying to learn how to hunt and not knowing what to do, and being terrified of being out in the woods at night and having a random deer stare him down…and I had definitely been in those situations before as a child, which made it funny and nostalgic.”

Hayes said she was excited Von made a stop at Reed Arena, considering large tours often travel exclusively to major cities in Texas. She was appreciative that more entertainers are visiting College Station to offer exciting events to students and the community.

“We live here, and we don’t get to travel much, so we thought we might as well take the chance and go see it …,” Hayes said. “I’m glad Texas A&M is bringing in more people for music and shows. As a child growing up here, things like Cirque De Soleil used to stop by Reed Arena, and I’m happy to see a resurgence in them bringing big names to town where it’s easy to access.”

Hayes hoped the show would serve as a nice reprieve from the stresses of the spring semester.

“Students have all their tests, and for faculty, it’s just been a very stressful time of the year,” Hayes said. “So this is a perfect time for Theo Von to come and give us a break.”

As hundreds of attendees filed into their seats in preparation for the start of the show, they were treated to two opening acts before the night’s headliner walked out to thunderous applause.

Von immediately captivated the audience’s attention by calling out members of the crowd for their attire, dates or friends and improvising off-the-cuff jokes at their expense.

Still, his self awareness and goofy demeanor kept the comments from feeling too meanspirited. The night continued for another 90 minutes of entertainment, packed with anecdotes from Von’s upbringing, bizarre people he’s encountered and even a sneak-peek trailer for his upcoming movie.

As Von finished up his act and waved a cheering crowd goodbye, business freshman Bennett Doerr shared his thoughts on the overall experience.

“The show was what I expected, his comedy is very bipolar,” Doerr said. “He can take things super seriously and then in the next sentence be really absurd. He’s got a good mix and I appreciate that.”

Doerr said he thinks college students in particular are an ideal demographic for Von’s content due to his online presence and relatability. It’s not an exclusive pull though, as community members sat alongside students with just as much enthusiasm.

“He’s targeting college kids, but it’s not just for college kids,” Doerr said. “We have a whole demographic of people from the community too. His humor is very different from older comedians, but I think that makes it easier for anybody to get the jokes and want to come see him live after watching his TikTok or Netflix content.”

It was a particularly exciting night for Doerr, as this was his first time ever attending a live comedy show. Needless to say, he looks forward to more.

“It’s nice for everyone to be laughing at the same time,” Doerr said. “Me and my friend were laughing, and I was tearing up from it. It was a really great show for my first time, and I’ll definitely keep up with Theo Von. This was a 10 out of 10 experience.”