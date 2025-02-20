Hadestown 800x200 V1
Valentine’s Day with a purpose: ‘Smooch-A-Pooch’ supports rescue dogs

Student organization TAMU PAWS partners with animal rescue for pet adoptions, live jazz and local vendor
Mollie Blake, Life & Arts Writer
February 20, 2025
Photo by Samuel Falade
Attendees train a dog at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

As attendees snapped photos with rescue dogs, shopped at pet-friendly vendors and enjoyed live music, the spirit of Valentine’s Day shone through on The Green at Century Square — not just in romantic love but also the unconditional love between man and man’s best friend.

For members of Texas A&M’s PAWS organization, the event was more than just a festive gathering: It was an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of rescue animals. PAWS, an acronym for Pets are Worth Saving, works closely with local shelter Zoi’s Animal Rescue to find forever homes for dogs in need. Business management sophomore Ava Thompson, an active member of PAWS, emphasized the impact both groups have.

“We do adoption events like this a couple of times a year,” Thompson said. “Last semester, we held one right in the middle of campus, and anyone could come by and adopt a dog. It’s such a rewarding experience to see these animals find homes.”

The organization is structured to ensure active involvement from its members, with different committees focused on service, fundraising and member relations. Thompson said the structure fosters a strong sense of community among members, all of whom share a passion for animal welfare.

“Smooch-A-Pooch” featured a Valentine’s Day-themed photo booth where guests took pictures with adoptable dogs. For PAWS president and animal science sophomore Tara Woeste, the event was about more than just raising funds — it was about forging connections between animals and potential adopters.

“We want people to see how wonderful these dogs are,” Woeste said. “A lot of them come from difficult backgrounds, and they deserve a second chance. Events like this help them find the loving homes they need.”

The event also featured local pet-friendly vendors, including Fio’s Frozen Treats, a small business specializing in organic, all-natural dog treats. Owner Jasmin Guevara founded the company in 2021 when she began making frozen treats for her pembroke welsh corgi, Fiona.

“I wanted something healthy and refreshing for her, and she loved it,” Guevara said. “That’s when I realized I could turn this into something bigger.”

Valentine Jazz Market
Bernardo Gonzalez and Gabriela Gonzalez kiss their dog, Polly, while posing for a photograph at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

Guevara’s business has expanded beyond frozen treats to include dog cakes, which she customizes based on pet owners’ requests. Her mission aligns with that of PAWS — both are centered on improving the lives of animals through care and compassion.

“Pet health is really important to me,” Guevara said. “A lot of store-bought treats have additives and unnecessary ingredients, so I make sure mine are as natural as possible. It’s great to be part of an event where people care so much about their pets.”

Adding to the ambiance, mechanical engineering junior Tristan Rappon and telecommunications junior Chance Sutton brought a smooth soundtrack to the Valentine’s Market. The jazz performers have played together since their freshman year at A&M.

“We try to play gigs every couple of weeks, but it’s gotten less frequent since school keeps us busy,” Sutton said. “We usually play jazz, blues, sometimes R&B, depending on the venue.”

Despite the cold February air, the duo kept spirits high with a mix of classics and personal favorites.

“‘All of Me’ by Ella Fitzgerald is a favorite of mine,” Sutton said. “It’s just a great song to perform.”

As the sun set on the event, the impact of PAWS’s efforts was evident. For Thompson, Woest and their fellow members, it was another step toward their ultimate goal — finding every rescue dog a loving home.

“At the end of the day, it’s about love,” Woeste said. “Not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day. These dogs give so much love, and they deserve to get it back.”

  • Chance Sutton, Tristan Rappon, and Rocky Calaway play jazz at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Ava Thompson and Alana Gregory walk their dogs at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Attendees sit on artificial grass at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • A father dances with his daughter in front of a jazz band at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Alana Gregory holds her rescue dog Tre at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • A child plays with heart-shaped balloons at the “Smooch-a-Poch” adoption event hosted by TAMU PAWS and Zoi’s Animal Rescue at Century Square on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Grace Cromika poses with Bo at the Valentine Jazz Market, hosted by Century Square, in College Station, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
