Welcome, Wellborn Market!

Last Saturday, the first Wellborn Market debuted at the Wellborn Community Center, one which will become a monthly event. Over 80 local vendors gathered with tables displaying handmade products that ranged anywhere from fresh Texan honey to all types of jewelry. In addition, several food trucks added their offerings to the mix.

The most abundant product sold was jewelry. Haley Mora, a Sam Houston State University junior who runs the @sassicreations.andmore Instagram account, tabled to promote her creative latin-inspired jewelry designs.

“I sell a little bit of everything: cup accessories, handmade bracelets by me, earrings, headbands, crock charms, cups, wallets,” Mora said. “I started back when COVID happened. You know, staying in the house, being bored. And I was like, ‘You know what, let me pick up a hobby.’ I started making bracelets. I guess as I started making things, I was like, ‘OK, I could sell and see if people like it.’”

Brianna Small, who operates @savedinsourdough on Instagram, is a mother from Anderson, Texas. She began selling sourdough full time a few months ago.

“I got interested, I think, on TikTok,” Small said. “It was something that came natural to me. And so, I saw it as a way to not only share a hobby but also to share the Gospel with people.”

Brianna Moore, who runs @paintedgiraffeshop on Instagram, sells handmade cups, pens and decals, among other things. She even sticks car decals to her cups, adding a personalized touch.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom and just needed to do something for myself so it keeps me busy,” Moore said. “I’ve been to several markets. It hasn’t been a lot but maybe around a year ago was my first one. But mostly it’s been online and friends and family and word of mouth. I have a website, but I do a lot on TikTok. So I go on live and make the glitter cups so people find me that way, and I post on Instagram.”

Belinda Perez, whose Instagram account @luckydogkettlecorn offers kettle corn options, left the property management business when she realized she wanted to be her own boss. Her product can be found at Aggie Express locations.

“We sell kettle corn prepackaged,” Perez said. “We have savory flavors, sweet flavors and spicy flavors. We have over 35 flavors that we rotate every week. … This is the first business I’m starting. I want to do different businesses also. I do want to sell art, and I want to get something for my kids to get started.”

Calissa Garbaccio ‘23, who manages @acrylicali_ on Instagram, began making handmade jewelry and accessories around four years ago.

“I’ve always loved crafting, and I decided at some point I needed to turn it into something tangible and sellable,” Garbaccio said. “So I started making earrings, and that expanded into rings and other accessories that are more marketable to customers. … I love this kind of vibe. It’s great energy. It’s great to be around. I’ll definitely do Wellborn Market again. It’s a great event.”