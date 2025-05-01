Young Professionals of Aggieland builds community beyond campus life

After college, many young professionals find themselves in a difficult transition period; no longer students, they’re still searching for community. In Aggieland, one organization is working to make that transition a little easier.

Young Professionals of Aggieland, or YPA, provides social, professional and service opportunities for individuals in their 20s and 30s looking to put down roots in the Bryan-College Station area. Through monthly events, a growing membership base and a mission centered on belonging, YPA offers a way for newcomers and longtime locals alike to build connections beyond Texas A&M.

Looking ahead, YPA President Garrett Cline ‘13 said the organization’s goal is simple: grow with its members.

“Getting better and better events, finding out what our members want, what they need, and serving those needs better,” Cline said. “ … Because the more you grow membership, the more people can network.”

Founded by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, YPA serves a demographic often overlooked in college towns: young workers in the early stages of their careers.

“There’s been a growing scene of young talent that’s staying in Bryan-College Station,” Cline said. “As it grows and comes into its own, the city is becoming more than just the university.”

With a calendar packed with networking mixers, health and wellness activities and service projects, YPA offers something for everyone.

“We try to have a couple [events] each month. … For professional development, we might have a resume writing workshop or a business card mixer,” Cline said. “For social and networking, we may have a happy hour at a local business. … For health and wellness, we may offer a free event at a yoga studio or a gym.”

By focusing on serving those caught between student life and established professional circles, YPA hopes to retain young talent and help members make Bryan-College Station feel like home.

“This is an opportunity to kind of mix the two,” Cline said. “Take those young grads who decided to stay in College Station and those people who come in from out of town … give them a way to build a network here and truly feel like they’re home.”

For Events Director Hailey Norris ‘22, YPA has been a lifeline both professionally and personally. After graduating from A&M, Norris said she struggled with loneliness and feeling disconnected from the community.

“YPA gave me the community I didn’t know I needed,” Norris said. “I didn’t realize how lonely I really was or how little I actually knew.”

Norris said the organization’s wide range of events, which range from golf outings to Lake Bryan cleanups, all share one goal.

“The community is the YPA,” Norris said. “The whole point of YPA is to help young professionals build a community and find a place to have friends and flourish here in Bryan-College Station. We can’t do any of it without the community.”

Vice President Trent Vanadore ‘14 said the group’s members come from all industries. Whether they work in education, healthcare or any number of other professions, Vanadore said members are drawn to the YPA by a desire to build relationships and be part of something larger than themselves.

“It’s really a variety of people,” Vanadore said. “Everything from bankers to people in construction and many other areas. I think what brings everyone together is just the ability to be a part of something bigger and find community.”

As Bryan-College Station continues to expand, YPA hopes to remain a welcoming space for newcomers and recent graduates transitioning into life after college.

“There’s so much talent and amazing people coming out of A&M, and so we just hope that we’re an organization that, as they transition away from student life into careers, we can be a place they can land,” Cline said.