2024 In Photos

From the College World Series to the long-awaited return of a rivalry and a presidential investiture, 2024 was a wild year in Aggieland — and The Battalion’s photographers were there to capture it all. Here’s The Batt Photo Desk’s best photos from the past year.
Battalion Photo
December 31, 2024
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) waves while entering the dugout during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Graduate G Tyrece Radford (23) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Reed Arena. (Photo by Ishika Samant)

January

Texas A&M women’s tennis’ 4-0 win over TCU on Jan. 28 got them one step closer to a national title, sending the team to its seventh ITA Indoor Championship just days after beating Abilene Christian 7-0. The win gave the Aggies their 45th consecutive home win in College Station.

All the while, another story was culminating after years of development. When former Aggie soccer player Alyssa Mautz re-enrolled at Texas A&M years ago to pursue a professional career, she found significant resistance. She felt disconnected from her peers, the school and the life she envisioned. The thought of becoming a normal student drew further and further away until one day, she left, moving away before joining the newly created National Women’s Soccer League. Refreshed and rejuvenated, she later returned to Aggieland and completed her education before committing to the league. But an out-of-the-blue call from A&M women’s soccer coach G Guerrieri changed everything: He was offering her an assistant coaching position at her alma mater.

  • Junior Mary Stoiana celebrates a succesful set at Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Connor May/The Battalion)

    Photo by Connor May
    '

  • A portrait of Texas A&M assistant coach Alyssa Mautz at Ellis Field on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Texas A&M sophomore Leeah Burr gets ready to start during the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion) (Photo by CJ Smith)

February

Forward Andersson Garcia (11) hits a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation during Texas A&M’s game against Houston in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Heise)

March

Beekeepers Matt Dittman and wife Shelby check a beehive during a visit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Dittman’s day job is at KAMU, where he is the Radio program director. At home, he and his wife are beekeepers. (Photo by Kyle Heise)

April

Beekeepers Matt Dittman and wife Shelby check a beehive during a visit on April 5. Dittman’s day job is at KAMU, where he is the radio program director. At home, he and his wife are beekeepers.

The student-hosted event Farmers Fight Night was held in Reed Arena on April 4. Coaches, students, fighters, community members and university staff gathered to watch the event and donate to charity. 

Chilifest, an annual country music festival featuring almost a dozen artists, opened its doors on April 5-6 in Snook, Texas. Country music singer and songwriter Chris Young was among the ten musicians who performed. 

Muster, one of Texas A&M’s most revered traditions, hosted its 100th ceremony at Reed Arena on April 21. Thousands of attendees holding candles stood in silence honoring Aggies who had passed away in the last year. 

  • Cruiserweight fighter Stadler Kristen lands a right hook on opponent Edward Clark during Farmers Fight Night at Reed Arena on Thursday, April 4th, 2024. (Ani Tummalapalli/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ani Tummalapalli
    '

  • A candleholder stands during the 100th annual Muster ceremony held at Reed Arena on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Chris Young strums his guitar on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Chilifest. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '
Texas A&M senior Carson Brandstine reacts after receiving the National Championship trophy after Texas A&M’s win against Georgia at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Game in Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo by CJ Smith)

May

For the first time, then-No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis won the national title after beating then-No. 7 Georgia 4-1 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Game on May 19. 

In its first super regional appearance since 2018, Texas A&M softball faced off against Texas in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and came up just short of a Women’s College World Series appearance, falling to the Longhorns in game three on May 26.

Student and community demonstrators gathered near Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on May 7. The pro-Palestine protests that rocked universities at the beginning of the near did not have the same level of impact or size at Texas A&M, but several smaller demonstrations occurred.  

After being moved to first base coach during the season, Texas A&M baseball infielder Ryan Targac returned to the field in the Aggies’ final home series against Arkansas — where his walk-off RBI single allowed the Aggies to run-rule the Razorbacks. 

  • Texas A&M infielder Ryan Targac (12) listens as fans chant his name after hits a walk-off single to run-rule Arkansas during Texas A&M’s game against the Razorbacks at Olsen Field on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Demostrators gather in front of Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith
    '
Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) fields a ground ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Photo by Chris Swann)

June

The Aggies punched their ticket to the College World Series on June 9 after winning the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field against Oregon. The victory sent the team to Omaha, Nebraska, where they went on a tear that set them up for the national championship series.

But in a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat, Texas A&M baseball fell against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on June 24. By the end of the seventh inning in game three, the Aggies were down 6-1. But they couldn’t complete the comeback, coming up just one run short. The finish was the most successful season for A&M in school history. 

  • The Aggies react after punching their ticket to the College World Series after NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) dumps water on Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) after The Aggies win the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) dodges a tag from Texas A&M catcher Jackson Appel (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) hugs utility Gavin Grahovac (9) after Texas A&M’s loss against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley speaks to fans during a welcome ceremony in the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Earley was hired on Sunday, June 30, after originally joining former head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s staff at Texas. (Photo by Hannah Harrison)

July

Shortly after Texas A&M baseball’s historic success, coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff accepted an offer to head Texas’s baseball team. However, Michael Earley, the team’s former assistant coach, reversed his decision to head to Austin and instead accepted the job as A&M’s next head coach. The university held a welcome ceremony for him in the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on July 2. 

Two weeks later during the 2024 SEC Media Day, Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko spoke about the upcoming season in Omni Hill, Dallas.

  • Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko speaks during the 2024 SEC Media Day at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas on Thursday July 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
Aggies wait in line during ticket pull for the Notre Dame football game at the Kyle Field Plaza on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Chris Swann)

August

As Texas A&M’s student population neared 80,000, the annual fall Howdy Week welcomed thousands of new students to campus during the first week of classes. 

Texas A&M football’s first season that included the revived Lone Star Showdown was met with new ticket pull regulations from university administrators that limited the tradition’s scale. The rules went into effect before Notre Dame’s pull on Aug. 26, but later controversies and issues led to the tradition’s cancellation altogether in favor of an online pull system.

The Notre Dame game was also accompanied by an ESPN College GameDay visit to Aggieland, where they set up shop in Aggie Park on Aug. 31 with thousands of students amassed in the shot’s backdrop. The Aggies later went down to 23-13 to the away team.

  • Rece Davis sways to the Aggie War Hymn during College GameDay in Aggie Park on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Senior Yell Leader Josiah Brantley leads the first yell practice of the fall 2024 semester, also known as ‘GatheRing,’ as part of the Howdy Week festivities outside the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • General Studies sophomore Joshua Pattugalan plays his accordian at the Academic Plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Sophie Villarreal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sophie Villarreal
    '
Texas A&M midfielder Taylor Pounds (9) reacts after scoring a goal as Louisiana Tech goalkeeper Cadence Rutledge (40) kneels on the ground during Texas A&M’s game against Louisiana Tech at Ellis Field on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Pounds scored two back-to-back goals for the Aggies within a minute of each other in the second half, securing the Maroon and White’s 2-0 win. (Photo by Sarthak Dalal)

September

Texas politician Beto O’Rourke visited Aggieland on Sept. 19 as part of his “Ready to Vote” tour. Hosted by Aggies Democrats, he welcomed students to Rudder Theatre to encourage voter registration alongside Texas House 14 candidate Fred Medina.  

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison then led his team to a 3-2 victory against Rival Texas on Sept. 27, A&M’s first win in Austin since 2001. It was followed by the Southwest Classic football game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, which saw the Aggies take the final match against Arkansas at Arlington, Texas 21-17. The victory put the Aggies up 12-4 for total matchups against Arkansas in Jerry’s World. 

Texas A&M soccer went on a streak of three-straight non-conference victories by a score of 2-0, including a win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 8. The Aggies finished the year 8-9-2.

  • Beto O’Rourke speaks to supporters at Rudder Theater on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Jamie Morrison celebrates winning a set during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh III Investiture in Rudder Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Hannah Harrison)

October

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko and his team improved to 5-1 after routing then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5. Weeks later, the team’s 38-23 victory over LSU after swapping starting quarterback Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed moved the latter into the starting role Weigman later transferred to Houston after being benched for several games.  

As one of the largest research institutions in the nation, Texas A&M has hundreds of projects and initiatives scientists are pursuing. One is staffed by graduate students Veerakit Vanitshavit and Junior Nabeeha Ali at the Veterinary Research Lab, where they research a strain of E. coli bacteria that can be used to combat antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections. 

Sen. Ted Cruz visited College Station on Oct. 18 during a campaign stop against Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas representative who challenged the junior senator for his senate seat. One week later, Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her only campaign stops in Texas, visiting Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 25 with singer and songwriter Beyoncé to discuss abortion rights.  

The month closed with the Texas A&M Mark A. Welsh III Presidential Investiture on Oct. 25. Welsh,  appointed as permanent president nearly a year prior, spoke in Rudder Theatre before hundreds of students, faculty, administrators and guests to celebrate Aggieland and the years ahead. 

  • Dr. Sarah A. Hamar, Richard Schubot Endowed Chair and director of the Schubot Exotic Bird Health Center, feeds a scarlet macaw at the Schubot Aviary Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during a rally at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in College Station at Shiner Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) completes an interseption during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Graduate student Veerakit Vanitshavit (Left) and Junior Nabeeha Ali (Right) examine samples at the Veterinary Research Lab on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. They are researching a strain of E. coli bacteria that can be used to combat antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections, or UTIs. (Armani Jones/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. The return of the Lone Star Showdown resulted in a 17-7 Aggie loss, closing the window for The Maroon and White’s SEC championship game and College Football Playoff hopes. (Photo by Hannah Harrison)

November

The annual music festival Songfest was hosted at Rudder Auditorium on Nov. 9, the largest Greek Life-hosted philanthropy event at Texas A&M. Delta Gamma and One Army won 2024’s the festival after a blindfolded performance inspired by the movie “Bird Box.”

On Nov. 18, Texas A&M held the annual Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial to mark the 25th anniversary since the collapse that killed 12 and injured 27.

Tens of thousands arrived in College Station for the game the state had been waiting for: the revived Lone Star Showdown football game against rival Texas at Kyle Field on Nov. 30. But to the Aggies’ disappointment, a dominant Texas and inefficient A&M offense led to a 17-7 loss, ending any College Football Playoff hopes for the home team.

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Aggie Gems and Aggie Suits perform “Rio” during Texas A&M Chi Omega’s Songfest at Rudder Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.(Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez
    '

  • Members of E-2 Company set helmets down in front of them before the Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A rare white buffalo at the Aggieland Safari on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 (Lillian Lopez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Lillian Lopez
    '
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Tech at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chris Swann)

December

December saw sports dominate campus life. 

Texas A&M’s men’s basketball’s successful season continued against Texas Tech on Dec. 8, where the Aggies took down Tech 72-63 during a neutral site game in Fort Worth, Texas. The 127th meeting between the two competitors was a non-conference matchup for the first time since 1953. 

Texas A&M women’s basketball took down Texas Southern 85-60 on Dec. 16, pushing the team to 6-5 for the season. A&M’s men’s basketball similarly dominated Houston Christian University 77-45 on Dec. 20 for its sixth-straight win — without star player graduate guard Wade Taylor IV. 

However, the success couldn’t transfer to Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko. The Aggies traveled to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, where they searched for a season-ending win against the USC Trojans on Dec. 27 after the prior month’s loss to rival Texas. At the Aggies’ peak, they led by 17 points. But they couldn’t keep the momentum, and as the game’s final minutes passed, the lead disintegrated. The Trojans took the game 34-31 after pushing ahead with only eight seconds left on the clock, ending the Aggies’ year with a loss. 

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) greets his teammates before Texas A&M’s game against Houston Christian University at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Editors note: Editor-In-Chief Nicholas Gutteridge and Managing Editor Ian Curtis contributed to this article. Gutteridge wrote most paragraphs for each month, while Curtis edited the copy and wrote several paragraphs as well.

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

