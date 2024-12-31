2024 In Photos

Caitlin Hullett ‘23 won AggieCon 53’s Best in Show award on Feb. 3 for her cosplay as Rosetta from “The Fairies of Pixie Hollow.” The multi-day event — which began as a Star Trek convention and dates back to 1969 — saw more than 500 guests explore games, events and panels featured throughout the Memorial Student Center and Rudder Theatre Forum.

As the year progressed and athletic events came and went, some students also began to ditch the standard maroon and white garb in favor of more memorable outfits.

For sport management sophomore Sam Stovall and several friends, that materialized as a Reed Arena rendition of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Before long, however, the costume-clad Aggies realized the outfits had transcended their initial purpose. Strangest of all, they were feeling it too. Stovall began caring less about what others thought the more he wore the costume. The turtles, originally nothing more than the group’s attempt to have fun, had become a symbol inspiring people to step out of their shells.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Assistant Athletics Director Nick McKenna and his team oversee the maintenance of every surface Aggie teams play on, from Kyle Field to Olsen Field and everywhere in between. The time spent painting, irrigating, fertilizing, sampling and monitoring fields across Bryan-College Station often extends into months.

Texas A&M baseball’s 13-2 win over the Lamar Cardinals saw explosive offenses and dominating batters pummel the away team in front of 5,161 attendees at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The victory, propelled by sophomore CF Jace Laviolette’s home run and spearheaded by his three hits and three RBIs in four at-bats, left the Aggies able to boast 93 total runs scored with only 10 given up by the end of the team’s Feb. 27 win.