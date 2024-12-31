2024 In Photos
January
Texas A&M women’s tennis’ 4-0 win over TCU on Jan. 28 got them one step closer to a national title, sending the team to its seventh ITA Indoor Championship just days after beating Abilene Christian 7-0. The win gave the Aggies their 45th consecutive home win in College Station.
All the while, another story was culminating after years of development. When former Aggie soccer player Alyssa Mautz re-enrolled at Texas A&M years ago to pursue a professional career, she found significant resistance. She felt disconnected from her peers, the school and the life she envisioned. The thought of becoming a normal student drew further and further away until one day, she left, moving away before joining the newly created National Women’s Soccer League. Refreshed and rejuvenated, she later returned to Aggieland and completed her education before committing to the league. But an out-of-the-blue call from A&M women’s soccer coach G Guerrieri changed everything: He was offering her an assistant coaching position at her alma mater.
April
Beekeepers Matt Dittman and wife Shelby check a beehive during a visit on April 5. Dittman’s day job is at KAMU, where he is the radio program director. At home, he and his wife are beekeepers.
The student-hosted event Farmers Fight Night was held in Reed Arena on April 4. Coaches, students, fighters, community members and university staff gathered to watch the event and donate to charity.
Chilifest, an annual country music festival featuring almost a dozen artists, opened its doors on April 5-6 in Snook, Texas. Country music singer and songwriter Chris Young was among the ten musicians who performed.
Muster, one of Texas A&M’s most revered traditions, hosted its 100th ceremony at Reed Arena on April 21. Thousands of attendees holding candles stood in silence honoring Aggies who had passed away in the last year.
May
For the first time, then-No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis won the national title after beating then-No. 7 Georgia 4-1 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Game on May 19.
In its first super regional appearance since 2018, Texas A&M softball faced off against Texas in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and came up just short of a Women’s College World Series appearance, falling to the Longhorns in game three on May 26.
Student and community demonstrators gathered near Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on May 7. The pro-Palestine protests that rocked universities at the beginning of the near did not have the same level of impact or size at Texas A&M, but several smaller demonstrations occurred.
After being moved to first base coach during the season, Texas A&M baseball infielder Ryan Targac returned to the field in the Aggies’ final home series against Arkansas — where his walk-off RBI single allowed the Aggies to run-rule the Razorbacks.
June
The Aggies punched their ticket to the College World Series on June 9 after winning the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field against Oregon. The victory sent the team to Omaha, Nebraska, where they went on a tear that set them up for the national championship series.
But in a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat, Texas A&M baseball fell against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on June 24. By the end of the seventh inning in game three, the Aggies were down 6-1. But they couldn’t complete the comeback, coming up just one run short. The finish was the most successful season for A&M in school history.
July
Shortly after Texas A&M baseball’s historic success, coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff accepted an offer to head Texas’s baseball team. However, Michael Earley, the team’s former assistant coach, reversed his decision to head to Austin and instead accepted the job as A&M’s next head coach. The university held a welcome ceremony for him in the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on July 2.
Two weeks later during the 2024 SEC Media Day, Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko spoke about the upcoming season in Omni Hill, Dallas.
August
As Texas A&M’s student population neared 80,000, the annual fall Howdy Week welcomed thousands of new students to campus during the first week of classes.
Texas A&M football’s first season that included the revived Lone Star Showdown was met with new ticket pull regulations from university administrators that limited the tradition’s scale. The rules went into effect before Notre Dame’s pull on Aug. 26, but later controversies and issues led to the tradition’s cancellation altogether in favor of an online pull system.
The Notre Dame game was also accompanied by an ESPN College GameDay visit to Aggieland, where they set up shop in Aggie Park on Aug. 31 with thousands of students amassed in the shot’s backdrop. The Aggies later went down to 23-13 to the away team.
September
Texas politician Beto O’Rourke visited Aggieland on Sept. 19 as part of his “Ready to Vote” tour. Hosted by Aggies Democrats, he welcomed students to Rudder Theatre to encourage voter registration alongside Texas House 14 candidate Fred Medina.
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison then led his team to a 3-2 victory against Rival Texas on Sept. 27, A&M’s first win in Austin since 2001. It was followed by the Southwest Classic football game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, which saw the Aggies take the final match against Arkansas at Arlington, Texas 21-17. The victory put the Aggies up 12-4 for total matchups against Arkansas in Jerry’s World.
Texas A&M soccer went on a streak of three-straight non-conference victories by a score of 2-0, including a win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 8. The Aggies finished the year 8-9-2.
October
Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko and his team improved to 5-1 after routing then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5. Weeks later, the team’s 38-23 victory over LSU after swapping starting quarterback Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed moved the latter into the starting role Weigman later transferred to Houston after being benched for several games.
As one of the largest research institutions in the nation, Texas A&M has hundreds of projects and initiatives scientists are pursuing. One is staffed by graduate students Veerakit Vanitshavit and Junior Nabeeha Ali at the Veterinary Research Lab, where they research a strain of E. coli bacteria that can be used to combat antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections.
Sen. Ted Cruz visited College Station on Oct. 18 during a campaign stop against Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas representative who challenged the junior senator for his senate seat. One week later, Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her only campaign stops in Texas, visiting Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 25 with singer and songwriter Beyoncé to discuss abortion rights.
The month closed with the Texas A&M Mark A. Welsh III Presidential Investiture on Oct. 25. Welsh, appointed as permanent president nearly a year prior, spoke in Rudder Theatre before hundreds of students, faculty, administrators and guests to celebrate Aggieland and the years ahead.
November
The annual music festival Songfest was hosted at Rudder Auditorium on Nov. 9, the largest Greek Life-hosted philanthropy event at Texas A&M. Delta Gamma and One Army won 2024’s the festival after a blindfolded performance inspired by the movie “Bird Box.”
On Nov. 18, Texas A&M held the annual Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial to mark the 25th anniversary since the collapse that killed 12 and injured 27.
Tens of thousands arrived in College Station for the game the state had been waiting for: the revived Lone Star Showdown football game against rival Texas at Kyle Field on Nov. 30. But to the Aggies’ disappointment, a dominant Texas and inefficient A&M offense led to a 17-7 loss, ending any College Football Playoff hopes for the home team.
December
December saw sports dominate campus life.
Texas A&M’s men’s basketball’s successful season continued against Texas Tech on Dec. 8, where the Aggies took down Tech 72-63 during a neutral site game in Fort Worth, Texas. The 127th meeting between the two competitors was a non-conference matchup for the first time since 1953.
Texas A&M women’s basketball took down Texas Southern 85-60 on Dec. 16, pushing the team to 6-5 for the season. A&M’s men’s basketball similarly dominated Houston Christian University 77-45 on Dec. 20 for its sixth-straight win — without star player graduate guard Wade Taylor IV.
However, the success couldn’t transfer to Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko. The Aggies traveled to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, where they searched for a season-ending win against the USC Trojans on Dec. 27 after the prior month’s loss to rival Texas. At the Aggies’ peak, they led by 17 points. But they couldn’t keep the momentum, and as the game’s final minutes passed, the lead disintegrated. The Trojans took the game 34-31 after pushing ahead with only eight seconds left on the clock, ending the Aggies’ year with a loss.
Editors note: Editor-In-Chief Nicholas Gutteridge and Managing Editor Ian Curtis contributed to this article. Gutteridge wrote most paragraphs for each month, while Curtis edited the copy and wrote several paragraphs as well.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!