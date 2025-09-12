The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Charlie Kirk Prayer Vigil

Students and community members gather together for a prayer vigil in memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
Ashely Bautista, Steve Carrasco IV, and David Moran
September 12, 2025

  • Performers sing gospel songs during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students kneel during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The community candle bin during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student raises his hands during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The crowd bows their head in prayer during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student is overcome with grief during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Members of the crowd listen to prayer during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A speaker asks the crowd to remember those fallen for 9/11 during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A speaker starts with the opening remarks of memorial during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Students listen to performers during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Couple hold each other during a pray at the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk in Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students listen to speakers during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Student holds candle and American Flag behind his back during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students raise their hands in prayer while performers sing during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Audience members listen to a speaker’s introduction speech during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students raise their hands in gospel during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students listen to performers during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Two spectators lean together during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran

  • Spectators sing along to gospel during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran

  • Performers sing gospel during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran

  • A spectator raises a lit candle during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran

  • A speaker addresses the crowd during the Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on Sept. 11, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran
