GALLERY: 2025 March Madness Texas A&M vs. Yale

The Texas A&M Aggies traveled to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 20, 2025 to face the Yale Bulldogs. Besting the Bulldogs 80-71 in the group of 64 stage in the NCAA March Madness tournament, the Aggies return to Ball Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025 to face the winner of Michigan vs. U.C. San Diego in the group of 32 stage.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) and Texas A&M Assistant Head Coach Steve Roccaforte react during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4), Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11), and Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) react to a defensive effort during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
