The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: 2025 March Madness Texas A&M vs. Yale

The Texas A&M Aggies traveled to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 20, 2025 to face the Yale Bulldogs. Besting the Bulldogs 80-71 in the group of 64 stage in the NCAA March Madness tournament, the Aggies return to Ball Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025 to face the winner of Michigan vs. U.C. San Diego in the group of 32 stage.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
March 20, 2025

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) presses into Yale guard Bez Mbeng (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Yale guard Trevor Mullin (11) dribbles, surrounded by Aggies, during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Yale men’s basketball team “Doubt Us” t-shirt during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) reacts to pressure at the net during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Yale Head Coach James Jones during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) protects the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) fends off Yale forward Nick Townsend (42) during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) chews gum during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) and Texas A&M Assistant Head Coach Steve Roccaforte react during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) stretches mid-game during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M Hullabaloo band base drummer during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4), Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11), and Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) react to a defensive effort during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reaches to layup the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) prepares to shoot during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after being pushed to the floor during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) tries to shoot past Yale Forward Nick Townsend (42) during Texas A&M’s game against Yale at Ball Arena on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
