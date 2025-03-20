GALLERY: 2025 March Madness Texas A&M vs. Yale

The Texas A&M Aggies traveled to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 20, 2025 to face the Yale Bulldogs. Besting the Bulldogs 80-71 in the group of 64 stage in the NCAA March Madness tournament, the Aggies return to Ball Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025 to face the winner of Michigan vs. U.C. San Diego in the group of 32 stage.