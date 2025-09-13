GALLERY: Away Yell in South Bend, Indiana
The Texas A&M Aggies hit the road in their first away game of the series with a revenge game against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Before the game, however, the Association of Former Students helped facilitate an away yell in South Bend, Indiana. With over 1000 fans in attendance, the excitement for Aggie football leaves Texas in the biggest game of the season so far.
September 13, 2025
