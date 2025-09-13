The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

GALLERY: Away Yell in South Bend, Indiana

The Texas A&M Aggies hit the road in their first away game of the series with a revenge game against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Before the game, however, the Association of Former Students helped facilitate an away yell in South Bend, Indiana. With over 1000 fans in attendance, the excitement for Aggie football leaves Texas in the biggest game of the season so far.
Adriano Espinosa and Trinity Hindman
September 13, 2025

  • Touchdown Jesus mural at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Touchdown Jesus mural at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • The Basilica of the Heart at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • University of Notre Dame’s campus is illuminated after dark Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • University of Notre Dame’s campus is illuminated after dark Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Basilica of the Heart at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • A statue in Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • University of Notre Dame’s campus is illuminated after dark Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Yell Leaders guide the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Yell leaders lead the crowd during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior Yell Leaders Heath Flanagan, Kyler Fife, and Luke Widener and Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins react to a fable during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Yell leaders prepare to for a 10pm yell during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior yell leader Luke Widener performs during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Yell leaders face thousands of Aggies in the crowd during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior yell leaders during “The Spirit of Aggieland” during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior yell leader Heath Flannegan yells during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior yell leader Heath Flannegan performs a yell during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Yell leader Josh Brewton performs his wildcat during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Junior yell leader Josh Brewton during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Yell leaders perform yells during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife shares closing remarks during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife leads the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Fans perform yells during Texas A&M’s away yell in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins performs a wildcat during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener and Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins react during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Yell Leaders stand together in front of the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Lights illuminate Pier Park in South Bend, IN after Midnight Yell Practice Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3818
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Lgc 0002 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Georgia
20250911charliekirkvigil carrascos 5
Charlie Kirk Prayer Vigil
Home Turf podcast logo
Episode 85: A&M hits the road for its first ranked matchup and rematch against Notre Dame
mg 5293
GALLERY: Football vs. Utah State
Soccervslafayetteashb
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Lafayette
6f8a8612
GALLERY: Football vs. UTSA
More in Photo Galleries
Adri7332
GALLERY: Midnight Yell, UTSA
Soccer vs. baylor 2025
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
2025.8.10 utrgvvsa&m carrascos 13
GALLERY: Soccer vs. UTRGV
No kings protest q (11 of 10)
GALLERY: No Kings Protest, Bryan TX
Ncaatrackcrops (34 of 34)
GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet
Wten uga crop (2 of 3)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, NCAA Championship
Donate to The Battalion
$3818
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal