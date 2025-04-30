Mastss
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Lamar

Texas A&M Aggie baseball defeats the Lamar Cardinals, 13-6 at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against No. 2 LSU at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for a three-game set starting Friday night at 6 p.m
Rocio Salgado
April 30, 2025

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) hits a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) prepares to throw the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) fields the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies meet infielder Ben Royo (10) at home plate after his home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) reacts after scoring a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) reacts after getting hit by a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) reacts after scoring a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) reacts after scoring a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Aggie fans look at the train passing by during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) tosses the ball in the air during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) reacts after scoring a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Olsen Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
