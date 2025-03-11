GALLERY: Baseball vs. Prairie View A&M
Texas A&M shuts out Prairie View A&M, 14-0 (7 inn) at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be their first SEC game against No. 17 Alabama at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Mar. 15 with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) stretching his arm in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Gavin Kash (4) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) catches the ball at first base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Hensler (8) and utility Jamal George (1) celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M Bear Harrison (16) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) run to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) go to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Gavin Kash (4) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) goes to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to second base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M utility Jamal George (1) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Henseler (8) looks up toward the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M fans react when “Beefy Sausage” wins in a post-inning mini game during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) throws up a Gig’ Em during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Henseler (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) smiles in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
The sun sets behind Blue Bell Park during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M players watch the game from the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrson (16) prepares to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Prairie View pitcher Camden Farmer (36) reacts while fans chant “Ball 13” during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) blows a bubble of gum during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).
