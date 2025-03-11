Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M shuts out Prairie View A&M, 14-0 (7 inn) at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be their first SEC game against No. 17 Alabama at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Mar. 15 with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.
Taylor Barnett
March 11, 2025

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) stretching his arm in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Gavin Kash (4) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) catches the ball at first base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Hensler (8) and utility Jamal George (1) celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M Bear Harrison (16) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) run to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) go to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Gavin Kash (4) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) goes to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to second base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Jamal George (1) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Henseler (8) looks up toward the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M fans react when “Beefy Sausage” wins in a post-inning mini game during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) throws up a Gig’ Em during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Henseler (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) smiles in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • The sun sets behind Blue Bell Park during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Terrence Kiel II (3) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M players watch the game from the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrson (16) prepares to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Prairie View pitcher Camden Farmer (36) reacts while fans chant “Ball 13” during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) blows a bubble of gum during Texas A&M’s game against Prairie View A&M at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion).

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '
