GALLERY: Day of Drag Protest
Students gathered at Academic Plaza to protest the Board of Regents’ on-campus drag show ban and support free speech on Thursday, March 7, 2025. The demonstration led by Aggie Democrats comes almost a week after the Texas A&M System Board of Regents banned drag shows across the 11 System universities.
March 7, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$1765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover