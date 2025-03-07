Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: Day of Drag Protest

Students gathered at Academic Plaza to protest the Board of Regents’ on-campus drag show ban and support free speech on Thursday, March 7, 2025. The demonstration led by Aggie Democrats comes almost a week after the Texas A&M System Board of Regents banned drag shows across the 11 System universities.
Battalion Photo
March 7, 2025

  • Protesters hold their signs up in front of the Acadmeic Building during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • An attendee holds a sign at the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns
  • Draggieland Showrunner Angelo Rios gets her makeup done during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • Protesters stand in front of the Academic Building during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester applies makeup during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • Protester holds their sign during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • Protesters hold signs during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • Protesters stand in front of the Academic Building during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester holds their sign during the Day of Drag Protest at the Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester holds their sign during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester holds their sign during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • Protesters stand during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester holds a “Howdy” fan during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester holds a sign during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
  • A protester waves an A&M-branded pride flag flag during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • A protester holds a sign during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • Protesters hold signs in front of The Academic Building during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • A display of buttons during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Protestors listen to the grievances about the Draggieland cancelation during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje
  • Protesters listen to an addrees by another protester during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • An attendee records the speech during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • A Protester addresses attendees during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • A protester addresses attendees during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • An attendee talks while holding an umbrella during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • An attendee reacts to a speech being given during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Attendees react to a speech being given during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • Protesters listen to an address during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
  • A rainbow flag sits in a protesters pocket during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
