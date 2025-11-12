The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Gen tx.ag tamuuhs

GALLERY: Elephant Walk

The class of 2026 united for the 100th Elephant Walk at Texas A&M University, taking to several important spots along the journey to Kyle Field to reflect on the college experience and all things Aggieland.
Alessandra Balassa and Corby Maupin
November 12, 2025

  • Porter Garner ’79 presents a speech at The Quad on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Porter Garner spoke at the Quad Arches during the Elephant Walk, on Tuesday November 11th, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Students posed for pictures on the way to Kyle field during the Elephant Walk on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Physics Professor Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova gave an exciting speech at the Rudder Tower during the Elephant Walk on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Students gathered for Memorial Speeches outside the YMCA Building during the Elephant Walk on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Students gathered for Memorial Speeches outside the YMCA Building during the Elephant Walk on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Students gather outside the YMCA Building before the Elephant Walk speeches on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Students walk into Kyle Field for the last stop in the Elephant Walk on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Yell Leader Kyler ’26 sits before his Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener high-fives his friends at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Senior Class President Josh Sanders ’26 gives a speech at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Senior Class President, Josh Sanders spoke at Kyle Field during the Elephant Walk, on Tuesday November 11th, 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

    Photo by Corby Maupin

  • Yell Leader Kyler ’26 smiles while performing his speech at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Class of ’26 whoops at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Class of ’26 whoops at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa

  • Geena Ginu ’26, Jordan Tharakan 26′, Soumika Kothapalli 26′, and Misha Shah 26′ pose for a quick picture before the final speech at Kyle Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AlessandraBalassa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alessandra Balassa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
6f8a9196
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas Southern
Adri2788
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. A&M-Corpus Christi
6f8a8726
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Northwestern State
mg 5346
GALLERY: Flight of the Great Pumpkin
cd 1225 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Texas
Home Turf podcast logo
Episode 86: Status of A&M football after mostrous win in Death Valley against LSU
More in Photo Galleries
Imgl1917
GALLERY: Football vs. LSU
Salgador socvs.kentucky 3
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Kentucky
Salgador bryansongwriter festival5 6
GALLERY: Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival
9s4a9115
GALLERY: Fall 2025 Brazos County Fair & Rodeo
Adri0195
GALLERY: Football vs. Arkansas
Lgc 0083b
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Oklahoma
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal