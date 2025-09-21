The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

L2 joshua rivedal
L2 joshua rivedal
L2 joshua rivedal

GALLERY: Equestrian Maroon and White Scrimmage

The Texas A&M Equestrian team returned to Hildebrand Equine Complex for a scrimmage to prepare for the 2025-2026 equestrian season. Featuring an array of events in anticipation of their first competition against UC Davis on October 10, the Aggies come out in full force ahead of the season opener.
Cooper Daniels, Photographer
September 21, 2025

  • Junior Anna Harris moves around the arena before the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • The equestrian team sways during the Aggie War Hymm at the conclusion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • An Aggie rider cheers on her teammate at the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Grace Defoe rides in the jumping seat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Freshman Anna Kolter smiles after the jumping seat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Freshman Anna Kolter rides in the jumping seat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Freshman Anna Kolter rides in the jumping seat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Freshman McKenna Bein rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Dylanne Rodriguez rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Dylanne Rodriguez rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior Gracie Casebolt rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Anna Harris rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Anna Harris rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Anna Harris rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Marianna Rodruguiz rides in the reigning portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Brooke Tegtmeyer rides in the flat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Londyn Samlaska rides in the flat portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Grace Defoe watches her teammate compete in the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore Lenora Roberts rides in the horsemanship portion of the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior Marina Caputo warms up with Red before the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior Kyla Jackson moves around the arena before the Maroon and White Event at Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday September 20, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels
