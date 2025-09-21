GALLERY: Equestrian Maroon and White Scrimmage
The Texas A&M Equestrian team returned to Hildebrand Equine Complex for a scrimmage to prepare for the 2025-2026 equestrian season. Featuring an array of events in anticipation of their first competition against UC Davis on October 10, the Aggies come out in full force ahead of the season opener.
Cooper Daniels, Photographer
September 21, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover