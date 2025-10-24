The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Fall 2025 Brazos County Fair & Rodeo

The Brazos County Fair & Rodeo returned for the Fall 2025 season, hosting numerous events across two October weekends. With attractions such as carrousels, ferris wheels, and petting zoos alongside headlining events such as the bronco bucking, barrel racing, and nightly concerts.
Battalion Photo
October 24, 2025

  • A young fairgoer holds parakeets during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Calf roper Kenneth Kojack Soloman jumps off his horse during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Michael Gaertner helps his dog, Katie the Golden Doodle, watch her favorite event, barrel racing during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • The bull named Fruity Tooty chases a bull fighter during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Bull rider Keaon Griffin comes out the shoot during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Ranch bronc rider Ty Miller during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Calf roper Jayce Johnson jumps off his horse during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A mutton bustin’ competitor falls off his sheep during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A horse rider holds the American flag during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A rodeo clown prays before the start of the rodeo during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A father and son ride the Sizzler during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A family slides down a ride during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Fairgoers react to the swine races during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A young fairgoer pets a goat during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • A game vendor waits for customers during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • An elder couple stands in front of the fairground gates during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A family of horses are left to run free in the arena during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A bull rider balances himself out as the bull bucks for the Bull Riding event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A wide angle view of the Barrel Racing event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Team Ropers tie up loose ends for the Team Roping event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A saddle roper prepares his saddle rope in the stalls before the Saddle Roping event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Rodeo Pickup-Men chase after a loose horse after the end of an event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Chuck Wagon racers fly through the arena for the Chuck Wagon race event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Calf Ropers wait their turn in the stalls during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A Calf Roper is seen embracing his son before the Calf Roping event starts during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A Calf Roper readies his saddle during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A calf roper successfully captures the calf for the Calf Roping event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Calf Roper Jayce Johnson steadies the rope during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A rodeo clown gestures towards the crowd between events during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Saddle Bronc rider Rylan Cherry embraces the horse buck for the Saddle Bronc Event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Bareback Rider Wesley Anderson struggles to hang on for the Bareback Riding event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • An older Aggie stands for the natioal anthem during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Members of the Lone Star Cowgirls run through the arena during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Families wait their turn for the ferris wheel during the Brazos Count Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Saddle Bronc rider Josh Jaskinia leans back during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • A Chuck Wagon driver competes during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Tie down roper Conley Thames secures his calf during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Bull rider Braden Cayce hangs on during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Tie down roper Preston Paschal prepares for his run during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The mutton bustin’ champion is lifted in the air after her winning run during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Bareback rider Zach Hibler holds on during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 18, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Fair goers enter the fair and wait in line for food during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 19, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Fair goers stand in front of carnival games during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 19, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Erick Sanchez Tovar, lead singer of Erick y su grupo massore, performs during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 19, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Fairs goer listening to the band, Erick y su grupo massore, during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Oct. 19, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • The heeler of a team roping pair pursues a steer during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Exp in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (David Moran/ The Battalion

    Photo by David Moran

  • Bull rider Kale Beard sits in preparation during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (David Moran/ The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran

  • A barrel racer navigates her horse around the third barrel during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 (David Moran/ The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran
