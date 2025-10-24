GALLERY: Fall 2025 Brazos County Fair & Rodeo

The Brazos County Fair & Rodeo returned for the Fall 2025 season, hosting numerous events across two October weekends. With attractions such as carrousels, ferris wheels, and petting zoos alongside headlining events such as the bronco bucking, barrel racing, and nightly concerts.
Michael Gaertner helps his dog, Katie the Golden Doodle, watch her favorite event, barrel racing during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A bull rider balances himself out as the bull bucks for the Bull Riding event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A saddle roper prepares his saddle rope in the stalls before the Saddle Roping event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Rodeo Pickup-Men chase after a loose horse after the end of an event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Chuck Wagon racers fly through the arena for the Chuck Wagon race event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A Calf Roper is seen embracing his son before the Calf Roping event starts during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A calf roper successfully captures the calf for the Calf Roping event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Saddle Bronc rider Rylan Cherry embraces the horse buck for the Saddle Bronc Event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Bareback Rider Wesley Anderson struggles to hang on for the Bareback Riding event during the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo at Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
