GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies return to Kyle Field after a bye week to face the Auburn Tigers. Playing a game ripe with penalties and prematurely ended drives, the Aggies pull out a win over the Tigers in their first of a three-week home field advantage stint to start off SEC play.
Adriano Espinosa, Trinity Hindman, and CJ Smith
September 27, 2025

  • A member of the corps of cadets salutes during the Charlie Kirk moment of silence before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) bows his head in the endzone before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A member of the corps of cadets humps it before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A C-17A Globemaster of the 58th Airlift Squadron performs a pregame flyover before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • The C-17A Globemaster of the 58th Airlift Squadron performs a flyover before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The band marches out onto the field before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Head coach Mike Elko runs out onto the field with the Aggies before Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) flexes during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II (4) stiff arms sophomore cornerback Jay Crawford (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) after a first down run during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) films a video after Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior cornerback Will Lee III (4) covers sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) checks with the referee during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after getting a sack on junior quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Graduate tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Aggie defense rushes junior quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Auburn University Marching Band reflecting in instrument head during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aubie the tiger points at the camera during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) reacts to his sacking junior Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts to a sack during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Fightin’ Texas Band preforms the Block T formation during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Head coach Mike Elko runs onto the field during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and sophomore Auburn defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin leap for a low pass during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior tight end Amari Niblack (84) stretches out of a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed (10) grounds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) points at junior Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Defensive line coach Sean Spencer reacts as junior linebacker Taurean York (21) makes a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) charges past defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Redshirt senior running back Amari Daniels (5) pushes through defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) and redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II (4) react to a first down during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) and redshirt sophomore defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) make a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) dodges defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) reacts to a first down during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts to a sack during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts to a sack during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11), redshirt senior defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) and junior linebacker Taurean York (21) react to a sack during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Texas A&M Aggie defense rushes junior quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior cornerback Will Lee III (4) preforms the seatbelt celebration during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed (10) after Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands a fan an autographed rally towel after Texas A&M’s game against Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
