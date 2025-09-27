GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
The Fightin’ Texas Aggies return to Kyle Field after a bye week to face the Auburn Tigers. Playing a game ripe with penalties and prematurely ended drives, the Aggies pull out a win over the Tigers in their first of a three-week home field advantage stint to start off SEC play.
September 27, 2025
