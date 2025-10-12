The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Football vs. Florida

Texas A&M Football returned to Kyle Field for the third week of conference play in a row, taking Florida to aggressive yet decisive victory over the Gators. The Aggies held the Gators to 74 rushing yards on 24 attempts, 1 of 10 third downs, 1 of 4 fourth downs, and caused 3 fumbles, one of which was recovered. Looking ahead to a 3 week stint on the road, the Aggies prepare to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play the Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa, Cooper Daniels, and Anna Haley
October 12, 2025

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York embraces before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) high-fives a fan before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The Corps of Cadets participate in a yell before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Kyle Field during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The Corps of Cadets march before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A member of the Corp of Cadet marches to Kyle Field on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • The Corps of Cadets march before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Family members take photos of each other outside of Rudder Tower on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Senior Cashius Howell (9) warms up during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Memebers of the Corp of Cadets stand in salute during the national anthem during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Sophomore Punter Tyler White (37) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior Cornerback Will Lee III (4) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate guard Armaj Reed-Adams (55) hoists a chair as he runs out during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) plants a flag before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prays before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) makes a catch during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks away for a deep first pass of the Aggie offense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore corner back Dezz Ricks (2) trails Florida sophomore running back Jadan Baugh (13) Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Redshirt senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) asserts dominance during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) stiff arms the defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss hoisted in the air during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman running back Jamarion Morrow (23) extends the ball to the ref after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles for positive yards during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles a Florida Gator during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) celebrates a sack during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) nearly sacks Florida quarterback DJ Lagway during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) tips a ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate defensive end Albert Regis (17) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) completes a pass during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Junior tightend Theo Melin Öhrström (17) stiff arms a Florida Gator defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior wide receiever KC Concepcion (7) tries to elude the Gator defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate runningback EJ Smith (22) sheds a defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate runningback EJ Smith (22) sheds a defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) gator chomps after throwing a touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Fans participating in a yell during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior saftey Marcus Ratcliffe (3) flexes after a play during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior runningback Le’Veon Moss (8) trots into the endzone during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior saftey Dalton Brooks (25) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks a tackle during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates after a stop during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) takes a Florida Gator during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Redshirt Sophomore runningback Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • The Aggie quarterback room huddles before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Albert the Alligator does the Gig ‘Em gesture during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife and senior management major Kenyah Maroney share their engagement news during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A 1975 retro Aggie football during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Albert the Alligator shares his hat with a member of the Corps of Cadets during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore corner back Tyreek Chappell (7) reaches for a low pass during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Florida sophomore running back Jadan Baugh (13) tackled by the Aggie defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Florida sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway (2) and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk on the sideline during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Gators and the Aggies at the line of scrimmage during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior corner back Will Lee III performs a gun celebration during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Florida junior defensive back Jordan Castell (14) picks of junior wide receiver KC Concepcion during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) smiles after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • 1975 retro helmet and ball after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Yell Leaders splash around in Rudder Fountain after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley
