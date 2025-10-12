GALLERY: Football vs. Florida

Texas A&M Football returned to Kyle Field for the third week of conference play in a row, taking Florida to aggressive yet decisive victory over the Gators. The Aggies held the Gators to 74 rushing yards on 24 attempts, 1 of 10 third downs, 1 of 4 fourth downs, and caused 3 fumbles, one of which was recovered. Looking ahead to a 3 week stint on the road, the Aggies prepare to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play the Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.