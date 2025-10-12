GALLERY: Football vs. Florida
Texas A&M Football returned to Kyle Field for the third week of conference play in a row, taking Florida to aggressive yet decisive victory over the Gators. The Aggies held the Gators to 74 rushing yards on 24 attempts, 1 of 10 third downs, 1 of 4 fourth downs, and caused 3 fumbles, one of which was recovered. Looking ahead to a 3 week stint on the road, the Aggies prepare to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play the Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
October 12, 2025
Junior linebacker Taurean York embraces before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) high-fives a fan before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
The Corps of Cadets participate in a yell before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Kyle Field during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
The Corps of Cadets march before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
A member of the Corp of Cadet marches to Kyle Field on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion
The Corps of Cadets march before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Family members take photos of each other outside of Rudder Tower on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion
Redshirt Senior Cashius Howell (9) warms up during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Memebers of the Corp of Cadets stand in salute during the national anthem during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophomore Punter Tyler White (37) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Senior Cornerback Will Lee III (4) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Graduate guard Armaj Reed-Adams (55) hoists a chair as he runs out during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) plants a flag before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prays before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) makes a catch during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks away for a deep first pass of the Aggie offense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt sophomore corner back Dezz Ricks (2) trails Florida sophomore running back Jadan Baugh (13) Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Redshirt senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) asserts dominance during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) stiff arms the defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior running back Le’Veon Moss hoisted in the air during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman running back Jamarion Morrow (23) extends the ball to the ref after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles for positive yards during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles a Florida Gator during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) celebrates a sack during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) nearly sacks Florida quarterback DJ Lagway during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Reshirt Senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) tips a ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Graduate defensive end Albert Regis (17) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) completes a pass during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Junior tightend Theo Melin Öhrström (17) stiff arms a Florida Gator defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Junior wide receiever KC Concepcion (7) tries to elude the Gator defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Graduate runningback EJ Smith (22) sheds a defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
Graduate runningback EJ Smith (22) sheds a defender during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophmore quaterback Marcel Reed (10) gator chomps after throwing a touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Fans participating in a yell during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Junior saftey Marcus Ratcliffe (3) flexes after a play during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Senior runningback Le’Veon Moss (8) trots into the endzone during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Junior saftey Dalton Brooks (25) runs out of the tunnel ahead of Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks a tackle during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates after a stop during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) takes a Florida Gator during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophomore runningback Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (CooperDaniels/The Battalion)
The Aggie quarterback room huddles before Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Albert the Alligator does the Gig ‘Em gesture during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Senior yell leader Kyler Fife and senior management major Kenyah Maroney share their engagement news during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A 1975 retro Aggie football during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Albert the Alligator shares his hat with a member of the Corps of Cadets during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt sophomore corner back Tyreek Chappell (7) reaches for a low pass during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Florida sophomore running back Jadan Baugh (13) tackled by the Aggie defense during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Florida sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway (2) and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk on the sideline during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Gators and the Aggies at the line of scrimmage during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior corner back Will Lee III performs a gun celebration during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Florida junior defensive back Jordan Castell (14) picks of junior wide receiver KC Concepcion during Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) smiles after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
1975 retro helmet and ball after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Yell Leaders splash around in Rudder Fountain after Texas A&M Football’s game against Florida at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
