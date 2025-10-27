The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Football vs. LSU

The Aggies continue their trek across America, taking on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After a tense first half, the Aggies ran away with another road win, besting the Tigers for the first time in Louisiana since 1994. After a bye week, the Aggies face Mizzou on the road.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
October 27, 2025

  • A statue of LSU alumni Shaquille O’Neal before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A statue of LSU alumni Shaquille O’Neal before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • An LSU banner before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Tiger Stadium before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Tiger Stadium before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU cheerleaders at Tiger Walk before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Mike the Tiger riding down Tiger Walk before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU head coach Brian Kelly before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M football team walks off the field before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Golden Band from Tigerland marches onfield before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Corps of Cadets whoop before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Mike the Tiger leaps onto the field during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and the Aggie offense celebrate during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver before Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • “Kelly Gotta Geuax” sign during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU 5th year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball behind sophomore running back Rueben Owens (4) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed (10) dives forward with the ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU senior safety A.J. Haulcy (13) intercepts an endzone pass during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU alumni Shaquille O’Neal during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU 5th year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) sacked by junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Aggie kick return team scramble to recover a dropped kick during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) and graduate student defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) react to a sack during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior linebacker Scooby Williams (0) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman wide receiver T.K. Norman (18) runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore running back Jamarion Morrow (23) reacts to a rushing touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU senior wide receiver Barion Brown (6) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and the wide receiver room react to a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Mike the Tiger during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU 5th year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passing on the run during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs deep during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed(10) and the offense celebrate a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) breaks a tackle during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU 5th year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) sacked by redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior cornerback Will Lee III (4) in coverage of LSU senior wide receiver Zavian Thomas (0) during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman running back Jamarion Morrow (23) pushes towards the endzone during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU offense celebrates a first down during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Mark Nabou Jr. (54) saws varsity’s horns off during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) celebrates with fans after Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Maro Craver (1) takes a photo with fans after Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

