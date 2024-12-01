GALLERY: Football vs. texas
Texas earned a trip to the SEC Championship after beating Texas A&M 17-7 for the first Lonestar Showdown in 13 years. The Maroon and White’s season ends with a 8-4 record and a 5th place finish in the SEC standings.
December 1, 2024
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.