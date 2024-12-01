Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Football vs. texas

Texas earned a trip to the SEC Championship after beating Texas A&M 17-7 for the first Lonestar Showdown in 13 years. The Maroon and White’s season ends with a 8-4 record and a 5th place finish in the SEC standings.
Adriano Espinosa, Hannah Harrison, and Chris Swann
December 1, 2024

  • Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas players walk into Kyle Field before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Matthew McConaughey talks with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Kirk Herbstreet pets Reveille X before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Kirk Herbstreit gives a Gig ‘Em with his dog Peter before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Fans hold a ‘Saw ‘Em off’ flag in the stands during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian signs a ‘Horns Up’ beside actor Matthew McConaughey on the sideline before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Mascot Handlers smile before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A Texas Ball sits on the sideline before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Fightin’ Texas A&M Aggie Band marches into Kyle Field before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M football team enter Kyle Field before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) points during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) jumps to catch a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) catches a 27-yard pass during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) reacts after a 16-yard reception during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Corps of Cadets pose during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Hook Em poses during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams (55) hold each other and during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas players warm up before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) reaches for Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams (0) chases Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Senior Yell Leader Grayson Poage smiles with fans during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) and Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) react during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) and defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) tackles Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (85) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. The return of the Lone Star Showdown resulted in a 17-7 Aggie loss, closing the window for The Maroon and White’s SEC championship game and College Football Playoff hopes.

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) faces defensive pressure during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) talks to the Texas ofense during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) hoists an intercepted ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas defensive back Carson Marshall (29) Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) celebrates a firsdown during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) and Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) tackle Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko disputes a call by the refs during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) dives during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) stretches for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams (55) and Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) embrace after Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) catches a tipped ball for what would be a 99-yard pick-six during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) runs the ball 99 yards downfield for a pick-six during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) watches Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) before the snap during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M linebacker Solomon DeShields (22) celebrates a turnover with Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) forces a fumble from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Texas Band watched during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A texas fan flashes a ‘Horns Up’ while fans sing the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks off the field after Texas’ win against Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Longhorns sing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Texas’ win against Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Matthew McConaughey celebrates after Texas’ win against Texas A&M’s at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Hannah Harrison
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
