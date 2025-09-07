Leaderabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
Leaderabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

GALLERY: Football vs. Utah State

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field for week 2 of the college football season to face the Utah State Aggies. Besting the beehive state Aggies 44-22, the Texas A&M Aggies rotated personnel and volleyed passes from 3 quarterbacks in 4 quarters of football. Looking to their first roadblock of the year, the Aggies travel to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame in a rematch game in the Fighting Irish’s home turf on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa, Jackson Stanley, Tilly Hillje, and Taylor Barnett
September 7, 2025

  • Company E-2 of the Corps of Cadets walks during Step-off before Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • From left: LT Christ Stoehr, AMT2 Anthony Chambers, AET2 Jake Hancock, LT Jay Power, and AST2 Scott Ruskan line up and give a Gig’Em thumbs up in front of the HC-144B Aircraft after the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game at Astin Aviation on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • AST2 Scott Ruskan (left) listens while LT Christ Stoehr (right) speaks to group before the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game at Astin Aviation on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • AMT2 Anthony Chambers speaks with the crew on the MH-65 during the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game above Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Two MH-65 fly during the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game above College Station on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Ariel shot of Kyle Field during Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game above Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • MH-65 flies during the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game above Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

    Photo by Tilly Hillje

  • Graduate offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams (55) runs out of the tunnel holding a chair during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs onto the field for warmups before Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Reveille X looks onto the field during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) is lifted up by his linemen after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt senior edge Cashius Howell (9) reacts to a third consecutive sack during Texas A&M’s match against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Corps of Cadets whoop during Texas A&M’s match against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior safety Dalton Brooks (25) attempts to tackle Utah State graduate running back Miles Davis (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens (4) leans into a first down during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs a touchdown during Texas A&M’s match against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior saftey Bryce Anderson (1) and senior edge Cashius Howell celebrate after a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Utah State graduate quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws a ball into the hands of junior defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate guard Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks Utah State graduate linebacker John Miller (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Petty Officer Scott Ruskan twirls his towel during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M Men’s Basketball alumni Alex Caruso holds the NBA Championship trophy during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Freshman wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson works the field during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Head Yell Leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs down the field during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Senior safety Bryce Anderson (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior wide receiver K.C. Concepcion (7) and graduate right guard Armaj Reed-Adams (55) react to pass during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) carries the ball towards the end zone during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) celebrates with Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) celebrates after a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Kraver (1) catches a touchdown pass during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) catches a touchdown pass during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Redshirt Freshman quarterback Miles O’Neill (16) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) gets tackled during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Head Coach Mike Elko conducts a post game interview after Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The Corps of Cadets carry junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins off the field after Texas A&M’s match against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3748
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Soccervslafayetteashb
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Lafayette
6f8a8612
GALLERY: Football vs. UTSA
Adri7332
GALLERY: Midnight Yell, UTSA
Soccer vs. baylor 2025
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
2025.8.10 utrgvvsa&m carrascos 13
GALLERY: Soccer vs. UTRGV
No kings protest q (11 of 10)
GALLERY: No Kings Protest, Bryan TX
More in Photo Galleries
Ncaatrackcrops (34 of 34)
GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet
Wten uga crop (2 of 3)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, NCAA Championship
Imgl7692 enhanced nr
GALLERY: 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals
Wten mich crop (9 of 29)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Michigan, NCAA Tournament
Wten tenn crop (9 of 25)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Tennessee, NCAA Tournament
Lgc 1528
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Missouri
Donate to The Battalion
$3748
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal