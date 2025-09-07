GALLERY: Football vs. Utah State

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field for week 2 of the college football season to face the Utah State Aggies. Besting the beehive state Aggies 44-22, the Texas A&M Aggies rotated personnel and volleyed passes from 3 quarterbacks in 4 quarters of football. Looking to their first roadblock of the year, the Aggies travel to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame in a rematch game in the Fighting Irish’s home turf on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
From left: LT Christ Stoehr, AMT2 Anthony Chambers, AET2 Jake Hancock, LT Jay Power, and AST2 Scott Ruskan line up and give a Gig’Em thumbs up in front of the HC-144B Aircraft after the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game at Astin Aviation on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
AST2 Scott Ruskan (left) listens while LT Christ Stoehr (right) speaks to group before the Fly Over for the Texas A&M Utah State Aggies Football Game at Astin Aviation on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Graduate offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams (55) runs out of the tunnel holding a chair during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) is lifted up by his linemen after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior safety Dalton Brooks (25) attempts to tackle Utah State graduate running back Miles Davis (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior saftey Bryce Anderson (1) and senior edge Cashius Howell celebrate after a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Utah State graduate quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws a ball into the hands of junior defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Graduate guard Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks Utah State graduate linebacker John Miller (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior wide receiver K.C. Concepcion (7) and graduate right guard Armaj Reed-Adams (55) react to pass during Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
