GALLERY: Hands Off Our Students Protest

Students gathered at Rudder Plaza to protest the abduction of student activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by I.C.E./D.H.S. for his anti-genocide advocacy on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Attendees protest on I.C.E. does not belong on campuses and advocating for Palestine not being a crime, according to Texas A&M Aggies Against Apartheid instagram page.
Senior electrical engineering major Vian Janse Van Rensburg tries to argue his point with attendees during the Hands Off Our Students protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Protesters try and block off a student holding up Israeli flag as they stand with Palestine during the Hands Off Our Students protest in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March. 20 , 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
