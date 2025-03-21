GALLERY: Hands Off Our Students Protest

Students gathered at Rudder Plaza to protest the abduction of student activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by I.C.E./D.H.S. for his anti-genocide advocacy on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Attendees protest on I.C.E. does not belong on campuses and advocating for Palestine not being a crime, according to Texas A&M Aggies Against Apartheid instagram page.