GALLERY: Hands Off Our Students Protest

Students gathered at Rudder Plaza to protest the abduction of student activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by I.C.E./D.H.S. for his anti-genocide advocacy on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Attendees protest on I.C.E. does not belong on campuses and advocating for Palestine not being a crime, according to Texas A&M Aggies Against Apartheid instagram page.
Battalion Photo, photographers
March 21, 2025

  • A protester holds up a “Free Palestine” sign during the Hands Off Our Students Protest in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March. 20 , 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters holds their signs during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Signs being carried by protestors during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Kennedy Long/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kennedy Long

  • Attendees holds their signs during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester chants into megaphone during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester Bec Vale, chants into megaphone during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds their signs during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Kennedy Long/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kennedy Long

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Kennedy Long/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kennedy Long

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Kennedy Long/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kennedy Long

  • Protester Bec Vale leads chants during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Kennedy Long/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kennedy Long

  • Protesters gather raising bannner and boards during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Attendee holding the Isreali flag chats with another attendee during the Hands Off Our Students Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Senior electrical engineering major Vian Janse Van Rensburg tries to argue his point with attendees during the Hands Off Our Students protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Protester holds multiple protest placards as they leave Rudder Plaza after the Hands Off Our Students Protest on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • A guest speaker reads off lines of poetry to student protesters at the Hands Off Our Students protest in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March. 20 , 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A protester holds up her sign and blocks the attention of counter protesters during the Hands Off Our Students protest in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March. 20 , 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters try and block off a student holding up Israeli flag as they stand with Palestine during the Hands Off Our Students protest in Rudder Plaza on Thursday, March. 20 , 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
Donate to The Battalion
$1915
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal