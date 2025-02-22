Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Battalion
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M men’s basketball fell to the Tennessee Vols 77-69 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:00 p.m.
Hannah Harrison and Jackson Stanley
February 22, 2025

  • Texas A&M Yell Leaders “whoop” after singing the National Anthem before Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) watches the screen before Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Fans read BTHO newspapers before Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams stands before Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Fans give their wildcats during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) hangs from the rim after a dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) prepares to receive the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams speaks to his player in a timeout during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) claps before Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) looks to pass a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Fans hold up signs during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves to shoot during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) passes the ball to a teammate during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a free-throw during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) struggle with Tennessee guard Darlinstone Dubar (8) for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to the game during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives down the court during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) dives for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) jukes his opponent during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Fans wave noodles in the stands during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) drives down the court during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives down the court during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts as Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) hits the ball out of bounds during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '
