GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&M men’s basketball fell to the Tennessee Vols 77-69 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:00 p.m.
February 22, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$1365
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover